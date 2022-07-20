‘Do It Straight Away’ - Pundit Thinks Arsenal Should Go All Out to Sign Chelsea Midfielder

One former Arsenal player thinks that the Gunners should try and sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante this summer.

One former Arsenal player thinks that the Gunners should try and sign Chelsea's N'Golo Kante this summer.

There has been a lot of drama around Kante recently. He is one of the players who couldn't go to the USA for the opening leg of the pre-season draw due to not being vaccinated.

This circumstance has meant that a lot of people have started to claim that he could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Kante's contract expires at the end of next season and if the Blues don't want to lose him for free then they'd need to sell him this summer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

One of the main clubs who have been linked with the Frenchman is one of Chelsea's main rivals, Arsenal.

Speaking to Football Insider , former Arsenal player Kevin Campbell said if the money is there then Mikel Arteta's side should sign him.

“For me, if the money was right – I’d do it straight away.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

“He’s someone who knows how to operate in the Premier League, that’s for sure. Yes, he suffered a few injuries last season, but his numbers are still frightening.

“He’s still one of the best around, and that midfield area is still a massive problem area for Arsenal.

“We’ve seen them play games where the midfield just can’t get a grip – especially when Thomas Partey isn’t there.

“We need someone else who knows how to navigate and dominate. I don’t think there has been a better exponent of that midfield engine room in recent years than N’Golo Kante.”

Read More Chelsea News