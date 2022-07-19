ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Webster, IN

Lisa Brugh — UPDATED

By Stasia Hudak
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLisa A. (Noble) Brugh, 53, North Webster, died in her sleep Saturday, July 16, 2022. Born Nov. 13, 1968, at Camp Lejeune, N.C. Lisa was the eldest of the three children of John L. Noble Jr. and Kay (Monroe) Noble. After high school, she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in...

inkfreenews.com

Comments / 0

 

inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

inkfreenews.com

Danny Clark

Danny Clark, 82, Columbia City, died Thursday, July 21, 2022, at his home. He was born June 9, 1940. Danny is survived by his sons, Danny Clark and Donald Clark; daughters, Susan K. Curry and Sandra D. Barton; brothers, William Clark and Johnny Clark; sister, Ellen Barkley; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra ‘Cindy’ Katris — UPDATED

Sandra “Cindy” Katris, 64, Warsaw, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Born Oct. 13, 1957, in Elmhurst, Illinois, Cindy was the youngest of four children. She is survived by her siblings, Paula (Robert) Polston, Joe Schmitz and Joan (Roger) Smith, and was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Virginia (Capuana) Schmitz. She was united in marriage to her love and best friend Chris Katris on July 12, 1992, in Elmhurst, Illinois.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dennis Huffman — UPDATED

Dennis L. Huffman, 81, North Webster, died at 9:50 a.m. Monday, July 18, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. He was born Aug. 2, 1940. He married Sue C. Silver on July 6, 1963; she preceded him in death. Dennis is survived by a son, Steve (Barbara), North Webster;...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Willard ‘Bill’ Zentz

Willard A. “Bill” Zentz, 95, formerly of Nappanee, died at 12:29 a.m. Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows, Elkhart. He was born Jan. 6, 1927. He married Delores Ann Durham on Oct. 14, 1950; she preceded him in death. Bill is survived by his five children, two...
NAPPANEE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Thomas Spoor Jr. — PENDING

Thomas E. Spoor Jr., 60, died the morning of July 15, 2022, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend. He was born Aug. 10, 1961. He is survived by his mom, Judith (Spoor) Kline, Milford; his sister, Belinda (Shawn) Smith, Bremen; his sons, Christopher (Renae) Spoor and Joshua Spoor, both of South Bend; and two granddaughters.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Burkholder

Sandra Kay “Sandy” Burkholder, 69, Bristol, died at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 17, 1953. She married Milton Burkholder on Aug. 19, 1972; he survives. She is survived by her daughter, Candace (Jeff) Troyer, Millersburg; one grandson; mother, Mary Anglemyer,...
BRISTOL, IN
inkfreenews.com

Beth Foster — PENDING

Beth Foster, 70, Rochester, died at 8:55 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Warsaw. Arrangements are pending with Good Family Funeral Home.
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Sharon Brunner

Sharon L. Brunner, 80, formerly of Columbia City, died at 10:53 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. She was born July 28, 1941. She married Reino Panula in 1960; he preceded her in death. She later married Frederick L. Brunner on June 4, 1978; he preceded her in death.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement Community#Charities#Winery
inkfreenews.com

Betty Bocko — UPDATED

Betty J. Bocko, 96, died at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Plymouth. She was born March 25, 1926. She married Leo R. Bocko on Sep. 26, 1942; he preceded her in death. Betty is survived by her children, Jane Athans Hartung, Bourbon, Leo K....
PLYMOUTH, IN
inkfreenews.com

Nicolas Hernandez

Nicolas Hernandez, Milford, 77, died at 6:57 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at home. He was born Aug. 8, 1944. Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MILFORD, IN
inkfreenews.com

Harry Sheets Sr.

Harry A. Sheets Sr., 86, Wakarusa, died July 20, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor, Wakarusa. He was born July 3, 1936. He married Gwenlyn K. (Smith) Sheets on Nov. 30, 1957; she preceded him in death. He is survived by his sons, Daniel (Teresa) Sheets, Wakarusa and Harry S....
WAKARUSA, IN
inkfreenews.com

Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Doerr — UPDATED

Cassandra Jamae “Cassie” Doerr, 29, Leesburg, died Sunday, July 17, 2022, as the result of an automobile accident near Warsaw. She was born July 8, 1993, in Janesville, Wis. to Robert W. and Jami L. (Roningen) Doerr. She grew up most of her life living in Syracuse, where...
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

James Craig — UPDATED

James C. Craig, 77, Warsaw, died Monday, July 18, 2022, at home, surrounded with love. Born in Hamilton, Ohio, “Jody,” as most knew knew him was the son of Clark Craig and Lilly (Short) Bush. He spent his formative years there before moving to Kentucky where he spent much of his adult life.
WARSAW, IN
inkfreenews.com

Turning Personal Trauma Into Hope For Others

NORTH WEBSTER — It takes a person of uncommon inner strength and tenderheartedness to use nearly three decades of family trauma to fuel a passion to help others in similar situations. Wende Roberts is that kind of person. The North Webster native has served as caregiver to her dad,...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Jazz Festival Is Saturday In Winona Lake

WINONA LAKE — Winona Lake Jazz Festival returns Saturday. It’s 1-7 p.m. Saturday, July 23, at the Winona Heritage Room, 901 Park Ave., and put on by Grace College and The Village at Winona. The headliner for this year’s festival is Grammy-nominated Thana Alexa who is scheduled to...
WINONA LAKE, IN
inkfreenews.com

Kosciusko County Court News

The following small claims have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court III, Judge Chad Miner presiding:. General Audit Corporation v. Stucky Lauer & Young LLP v. The following civil collections have been awarded in Kosciusko Superior Court IV, Judge Chris Kehler presiding:. LVNV Funding LLC v. Dennis R. Eames, $5,192.38.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN

