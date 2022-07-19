Lisa Brugh — UPDATED

Wrensley Jordan-Michael Swihart, three months, died July 17, 2022, at home. He was born March 31, 2022, the son of Chassidy Swihart. Wrensley is survived by his parents, Chassidy Swihart and Darren Corbett, Akron; and Dennis Bradley, Warsaw and Jaren Swihart; three sisters, Meaka Swihart, Issabella Corbett and Marlee Corbett; two brothers, Trigger Swihart and Kase Swihart; great-grandparents, Linda and Richard Powers, South Bend, Elmon and Charlotte Bays, Silver Lake and Mike Corbett, Walkerton; grandparents, Tara and Rodney Bays, Larwill, Kelli and Jerry Corbett, North Liberty and Rick and Mary Bradley, Sidney; along with several aunts uncles, cousins and friends.

