Mayor Ali and Guests to Release Passenger Rail Feasibility Report Findings on Thursday, July 21

Members of the media are invited to attend a press conference on July 21, 2022, at 9:00 a.m., regarding the feasibility report on passenger rail service from Peoria to Chicago.

Mayor Ali along with state and local officials has been working since August 2021 to advance passenger rail service. This press conference will include a brief presentation announcing the results of the feasibility study and the public interest survey.

Mayor Ali will be joined by former US Department of Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood; Illinois Department of Transportation Secretary Omer Osman; Tri-County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Eric Miller; and Voce President Cindy Loos, Hanson Professional Services, Inc.

The video of the press conference will be housed on the city of Peoria’s YouTube channel.

Following the announcement in Peoria, press events with local dignitaries will be held in North Utica hosted by President Stewart and in Morris hosted by Mayor Brown.

Date: Thursday, July 21, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m.

Where: City Hall, Council Chambers, Room 400

419 Fulton Street

Peoria, IL 61602

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Where: Village Hall, Board Room

248 W. Canal Street

North Utica, IL 61373

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Train Depot (Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

909 Liberty Street

Morris, IL 60450