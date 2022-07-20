ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Here is the latest Big 12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press

 2 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Big 12 is going into its final season as a 10-team league. Oklahoma and Texas are still in the conference before eventually leaving for the Southeastern Conference. The Big 12's four new additions won't join the league until...

The Associated Press

NCAA charges Tennessee with 18 major violations under Pruitt

Tennessee hopes its “exemplary cooperation” with the NCAA helps the Volunteers avoid serious punishment from 18 major rules violations as easily as they dodged paying former coach Jeremy Pruitt’s multi-million dollar buyout. The NCAA notified Tennessee on Friday of the Level 1 violations, the NCAA’s most serious, for allegations of providing impermissible cash, gifts and benefits worth about $60,000 to football recruits and their families under Pruitt. The notice of allegations says at least a dozen members of Pruitt’s staff were involved in more than 200 individual violations over a two-year period. Tennessee has until Oct. 20 to respond, according to the letter it received from the association’s enforcement staff. Pruitt and nine others were fired for cause in January 2021 after Tennessee started an internal investigation following a tip on Nov. 13, 2020, and found what the university chancellor called “serious violations of NCAA rules.” The firing negated Pruitt’s $12.6 million buyout after he went 16-19 in three seasons.
247Sports

Texas basketball non-conference schedule is out

AUSTIN, Texas — Home games against Gonzaga and Creighton along with neutral-site contests against Illinois as part of the Jimmy V Classic at Madison Square Garden and the Pac-12 Coast-to-Coast Challenge in Dallas’ American Airlines Center highlight the 2022-23 University of Texas men’s basketball non-conference schedule released Thursday. The Longhorns will also pay tribute to both the late Leon Black and former player Jimmy Blacklock with a pair of special events during the season.
