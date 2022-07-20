ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

 2 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey says the league “is stronger now than at any other time in...

FanSided

SEC Football: End of an era is coming for the SEC

Though not yet officially announced, what began for SEC football in 1992 will be coming to an end soon. As Chase Goodbread wrote yesterday for the Tuscaloosa News, the change has been “a poorly kept secret” for months. When Texas and Oklahoma join the SEC, there will be...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Gators picked to finish fourth in SEC East in Preseason Poll

The Florida Gators were picked to finish fourth in the SEC East, as voted on by members of the media. The Gators are coming off one of their worst seasons in recent years. Florida’s 2-6 record in SEC play was a new low for the program. The Gators only finished ahead of Vanderbilt, who failed to win a conference game. Florida’s two wins in conference play were its fewest since 1986 when it played just six conference games and went 2-4.
The Associated Press

Media predict Alabama will beat Georgia in SEC championship

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week’s SEC Media Days. Alabama beat Georgia in last year’s SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday. Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes. Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
247Sports

1-on-1 with SEC's Greg Sankey: What's next in college athletics?

College athletics is in upheaval and even the power players are not certain what's next. What we do know is the Big Ten is expanding to 16 teams with the additions of USC and UCLA, and the SEC is set to become the second 16-team major conference in 2025 when Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is in limbo as it waits to see if the Big 12 will raid the Pac-12 South or if a potential working relationship with the ACC is enough to save the conference.
COLLEGE SPORTS
