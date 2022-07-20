Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Two-time defending champion Alabama was predicted to win a third consecutive Southeastern Conference title in voting by media attending this week’s SEC Media Days. Alabama beat Georgia in last year’s SEC championship game in Atlanta before losing to the Bulldogs in the national title game. Media picked a repeat matchup by selecting Alabama to win the SEC West and Georgia to win the SEC East in voting released Friday. Alabama was the overwhelming pick to win the championship, receiving 158 votes. Georgia was second with 18 votes. Voters have confidence in Georgia again ruling the SEC East. The Bulldogs received 172 first-place votes in the division. Kentucky was picked second in the division and had four first-place votes. Tennessee was third, followed by Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Vanderbilt.
