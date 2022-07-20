Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press

College athletics is in upheaval and even the power players are not certain what's next. What we do know is the Big Ten is expanding to 16 teams with the additions of USC and UCLA, and the SEC is set to become the second 16-team major conference in 2025 when Oklahoma and Texas leave the Big 12. Meanwhile, the Pac-12 is in limbo as it waits to see if the Big 12 will raid the Pac-12 South or if a potential working relationship with the ACC is enough to save the conference.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO