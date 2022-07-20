ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Opinion: GOP delegates pulled childish stunt at convention

By EDITORIAL BOARD
Post Register
 2 days ago

The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the...

kmvt

Idaho Republicans concerned about crossover voting

Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One Ada County Republican delegate is concerned that Democrats are trying to infiltrate the Republican nominating process and weaken the conservative brand. During the Idaho Republican Convention, Ada County delegate Branden Durst introduced a rule change related to crossover voting in Republican primaries. Durst said in...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Valley House tied up in apparent political stunt during GOP convention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During the weekend’s GOP convention at CSI, local charity Valley House became involved with an alleged political stunt by a member of Idaho’s Republican party. The Twin Falls homeless shelter accused an attendee of the convention of using misleading flyers offering “pizza...
TWIN FALLS, ID
Post Register

Opinion: Is a Moon waxing over Idaho GOP as Luna wanes?

The present-day Republican Party has revealed who it really is and it ain’t pretty. Many of us thought that Tom Luna was way too far to the right, but the newly-elected GOP chair, Dorothy Moon, eclipses Luna by a country mile. Moon’s political beliefs verge on lunacy. Moon...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Former Idaho State Sen. Ann Rydalch dies at 86

IDAHO FALLS – A beloved member of the community died early Tuesday morning at the age of 86. Ann Rydalch passed away due to complications of a stroke that occurred on Friday evening. Rydalch, a former Idaho state senator, served her community in more ways than one over her...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Idaho homeless shelter demands apology after political prank

TWIN FALLS — People living at the Valley House Homeless Shelter mistakenly attended a meet-and-greet last Thursday with former Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna. Luna called it "Pizza and Patriots" where he intended to meet with GOP delegates and potentially earn their vote ahead of his bid at reelection, according to event organizer Tyler Hurst.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho's Newschannel 7

'They want to interject their own values into the Republican party': Branden Durst discusses May primary crossover voting

BOISE, Idaho — At the Idaho GOP Convention last weekend, 13 resolutions - or ideas Republicans would like to see become rules going forward - were passed. The party touched on everything from no support for any abortion to unequivocal support for Israel. The 208 touched on one of the resolutions Monday, the crossover voting resolution put forth by Branden Durst.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Idaho governor taps $1 million to combat illicit fentanyl

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will spend $1 million to fight illegal fentanyl use and resulting overdose deaths, Gov. Brad Little said Thursday. The Republican governor said he’ll likely recommend additional money in his budget that will be considered by lawmakers early next year. But he said urgent action is needed now for the fentanyl problem that law enforcement officials say can spur property crimes as well as crimes against individuals.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Republican Party charts new course with new leaders, platform changes

Idaho’s dominant political party charted a new direction for itself over the weekend at its state convention, not only replacing all current members of the GOP state party leadership, but also approving an array of resolutions, rule changes and platform modifications favored by the farthest-right wing of the party.
IDAHO STATE
AOL Corp

In convention dominated by fear, control and cruelty, extremists take over Idaho GOP

The most extreme elements of the Republican Party are fully in control after its convention in Twin Falls. The new chair — outgoing Rep. Dorothy Moon, who lost her bid for secretary of state in May — is closely tied to the John Birch Society, which was famously kicked out of the conservative movement in the 1950s, when it asserted that former general and President Dwight Eisenhower was a communist. And this is not some tangential connection: Moon’s husband, Darr, is on the John Birch Society’s national council.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

The DISGUSTING Reason This Idaho Highway Had To Be Plowed

This is gross. You've been warned. There are certain hazards one can expect to encounter whilst driving down a highway in Idaho. Perhaps a stray deer crossing lanes. A random tire sitting idly on the shoulder. That random piece of cardboard that's always flying around when cars drive over it. We've all seen these at least once in our lives, right? No big deal.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

When Is It Legal to Pass on the Right in Idaho?

If we had a dollar for every time this happened, we could probably treat ourselves to a Hot Rock filet at Barbacoa. It just happened again!. We live in Southeast Boise. One of the many reasons we love that location is because it's so close to I-84. There’s a handful of ways to get to the Broadway on-ramp from our place, but after testing them all it seems like the quickest way to do it is using Linden to get from Boise Ave to Broadway. (And that route takes us past the Murder House which we love staring at.)
BOISE, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

Replacing benefits of Snake River dams would cost billions

SPOKANE, Wash. — The benefits provided by four giant hydroelectric dams on the lower Snake River in Washington state can be replaced if the dams are breached to save endangered salmon runs, according to a June report. But it would be expensive. Finding other ways to provide electricity, irrigation...
WASHINGTON STATE

