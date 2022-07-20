ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Final two candidates for UK PM to be decided

By Oli SCARFF, Michal Cizek, Chris McAndrew, Roslan RAHMAN, Jonathan WALTER
AFP
AFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1phEe1_0glu0LYe00
The last four candidates to be leader of Britain's Conservative party were whittled down to three on Tuesday /AFP

The final two candidates to become UK prime minister will be decided Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt battling it out with frontrunner Rishi Sunak.

Former finance minister Sunak was only two votes short of securing his place in the final two after Tuesday's voting, but the race behind him tightened as Truss clawed back five votes to finish only six behind Mordaunt.

The final two will be announced at four pm (1500 GMT), before the race then moves to Conservative party members who will decide the new leader and prime minister. The result will be announced on September 5.

Tuesday's vote means Britain will get either its first British-Asian prime minister or the third female leader in its history.

Sunak, whose resignation helped to topple outgoing leader Boris Johnson, is all but guaranteed to make the final cut.

But Mordaunt -- the one-time bookmakers' favourite -- is now the outsider with punters betting that the right wing of the party will swing behind Truss after Kim Badenoch was voted out on Tuesday.

Former minister David Davis, a backer of Mordaunt, accused Sunak of lending votes to Truss in order to face her in the runoff.

"Rishi just re-allocated some (votes) ... He wants to fight Liz, because she's the person who will lose the debate with him," he told LBC Radio.

A YouGov poll published before the vote showed that, despite his popularity with parliamentary colleagues, Sunak was the least appealing candidate to the members.

Mordaunt had headed the same poll previously.

She now trails Truss after a damaging few days in which her former boss, one-time UK Brexit pointman David Frost, slammed her work ethic and questions were raised over her stance on transgender rights.

- Race gets personal -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wVYy0_0glu0LYe00
Timeline to replace Boris Johnson as British prime minister /AFP

In a statement after Tuesday's vote, Mordaunt said: "We are so nearly across the finish line. I am raring to go and excited to put my case to members across the country and win."

The BBC announced it will host a live televised debate with the final two candidates on Monday, with all remaining candidates agreeing to take part if they get through.

Sky News on Monday scrapped a planned debate between the remaining contenders after Sunak and Truss pulled out.

Johnson announced on July 7 he was quitting as Conservative leader after a government rebellion in protest at his scandal-hit administration.

His government having survived a confidence vote on Monday, Johnson is now almost certain to stay on as prime minister until his successor is announced on September 5.

Under Britain's parliamentary system, the leader of the biggest party is prime minister and can be changed mid-term without having to call a general election.

Johnson chaired his last cabinet meeting on Tuesday morning and is due to face his final weekly question-and-answer session with MPs in parliament on Wednesday.

In the two previous televised debates -- on Channel 4 Friday and the ITV network Sunday -- the contenders clashed notably on whether to cut taxes to help ease a soaring cost-of-living crisis.

But Sunday's clash turned more acrimonious -- and personal -- with candidates encouraged to directly criticise one another and their proposals.

Sunak called out Truss for voting against Brexit, her previous membership of the Liberal Democrats and her position on tax.

In turn, Truss questioned Sunak's stewardship of the economy.

Badenoch attacked Mordaunt for her stance on transgender rights -- a rallying call in the "culture wars" exercising the Tory right.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds in ‘compromising situation’ revealed

The mystery MP who walked in on Boris Johnson and then-girlfriend Carrie Symonds in an allegedly ‘compromising situation’ when he was foreign secretary is Northern Ireland minister Conor Burns, The Independent can reveal.Downing Street said that Burns “flagged up” the couple’s relationship to Foreign Office officials after finding them “having a glass of wine together” alone in Mr Johnson’s Commons office as foreign secretary in 2018.Mr Burns, one of Mr Johnson’s most loyal supporters, had a “sixth sense” that their relationship was “one to watch”, said a senior No 10 source.Mr Burns raised the matter with Mr Johnson’s close...
U.K.
The Independent

Tory leadership: Penny Mordaunt will become next prime minister, Independent readers predict

Penny Mordaunt will win the Tory leadership race and become the next prime minister, readers of The Independent have predicted.Ms Mordaunt received 48 per cent of the vote when readers were polled on who would become next Tory leader and Boris Johnson’s successor.Former chancellor Rishi Sunak came second with 23 per cent of the vote. Tom Tugendhat, who readers previously voted the frontrunner from a longer list in a recent reader poll, came third, with 15 per cent of the vote. Liz Truss and Kemi Badenoch got eight and six per cent respectively.A commenter with the name AnOldGoat said: “It’s...
ELECTIONS
US News and World Report

Race to Become UK PM Down to Final Two: Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss

LONDON (Reuters) -Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and foreign secretary Liz Truss will battle it out to become Britain's next prime minister after they won the final lawmaker vote, setting up the last stage of the contest to replace Boris Johnson. Sunak has led in all rounds of the voting...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Penny Mordaunt
Person
Boris Johnson
The Guardian

Alastair Campbell: ‘Liz Truss as PM is so appalling it’s almost unthinkable – which means it could happen’

Alastair Campbell is a writer, broadcaster and mental-health activist best known for his role as former prime minister Tony Blair’s spokesman, press secretary and director of communications and strategy, and for his bestselling eight-volume series of diaries about the Blair years. He recently teamed up with former Conservative cabinet minister Rory Stewart to launch an odd-couple current affairs podcast, The Rest Is Politics, and is filming a new reality TV show for Channel 4, Make Me Prime Minister, which he will host with Sayeeda Warsi, the former Conservative party co-chair.
U.K.
AFP

Ukraine making China rethink when, not whether, to invade Taiwan: CIA chief

China appears determined on using force in Taiwan, with Russia's experience in Ukraine affecting Beijing's calculations on how, not whether, to invade, the head of the CIA said Wednesday. "Our sense is that it probably affects less the question of whether the Chinese leadership might choose some years down the road to use force to control Taiwan, but how and when they would do it," Burns said.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘checking out’ from No 10 amid heatwave emergency

Boris Johnson is facing allegations of having already “checked out” and “clocked off” as Prime Minister after he hosted an exclusive party and took a spin in a fighter jet ahead of the extreme heatwave.Labour criticised Mr Johnson for being absent from Cobra emergency meetings as the UK prepared for the first ever red extreme heat warning.Downing Street insisted it was “not unusual” for Cabinet ministers to lead such meetings and that MR Johnson’s’s Typhoon flight was “important” to understand the RAF’s capabilities.The UK was facing travel disruption, closed schools and health warnings on Monday and Tuesday as temperatures were...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Economy#Uk#British Asian#Lbc Radio
AFP

Zelensky's challenges as his fate plays out on battlefield

Catapulted into a war he didn't start, Volodymyr Zelensky is now left with little choice but to prevail militarily against Russia, analysts told AFP. Having denied President Vladimir Putin a quick victory, the Ukrainian leader has no appetite to negotiate as the conflict looks set to drag on. For now, any calls for negotiations "could only be promoted by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine" who are "on the sidelines" of Ukrainian politics, said Oktysyuk But opinions could shift as the conflict wears on.
POLITICS
AFP

Last man standing: Russia former mayor does not 'fear' prison

Yevgeny Roizman tries to conceal his sadness behind a mountain of work at his charity fund in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg, where visitors queue to see him.   Every Friday the former mayor receives people at his fund located in the centre of Russia's fourth-largest city.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
The Independent

Boris Johnson wins late night confidence vote after bruising Commons debate

Boris Johnson’s Government has won a late night confidence vote in the House of Commons after a bad-tempered five-hour debate.The Prime Minister is now expected to continue in his role for the next seven weeks until a new Conservative Party leader is chosen to replace him.MPs voted 349 to 238, majority 111, to support the motion stating that the Commons has confidence in the Government.Mr Johnson used his opening speech to run through what he perceived to be his greatest hits in office as he batted away calls for him to resign immediately rather than wait until September 5.He spoke...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Boris Johnson could face by-election if suspended by Partygate inquiry, Commons speaker confirms

Boris Johnson could face a recall petition which could trigger a by-election if he is suspended by MPs investigating whether he lied over Partygate, the Commons speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle confirmed. The privileges committee examining whether the prime minister mislead parliament has set out the terms of their inquiry, insisting the probe will go ahead despite his resignation.The speaker confirmed that the committee’s findings – if they deem Mr Johnson worthy of suspension – would fall within the remit of the Recall of MPs Act, following advice from a leading lawyer.The committee said Sir Lindsay ruled that “any suspension...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sunak reallocating votes to Truss, claims senior Tory condemning ‘dirtiest ever’ contest

Former minister David Davis has accused Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak’s team of “reallocating” votes to Liz Truss because he believes he can beat the foreign secretary in the run-off.The senior figure – a key backer of Penny Mordaunt’s campaign to become prime minister – claimed it was the “the dirtiest campaign” he had ever seen, and revealed he had asked for an inquiry.Mr Davis said he had urged cabinet secretary Simon Case to examine into whether government resources had been used to help Ms Mordaunt’s rivals, claimed she had been subjected to “brutal” smears.“It’s been the dirtiest campaign I’ve ever seen,”...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘This is so awkward’: Liz Truss questioned by teenagers and told to evict Boris Johnson

Foreign secretary Liz Truss was asked why Boris Johnson hasn’t been “kicked out yet” by children on the campaign trail in Peterborough.In the meeting at local children’s charity Little Miracles, one teenager exclaimed: “This is so awkward”.Another asked “Where’s Boris Johnson?”, and another butted in saying: “We hate him.”Ms Truss met children, parents and staff at the charity during an hour-long visit on Thursday afternoon. Little Miracles charity helps support families with children with additional needs, disabilities or life-limiting conditions. Ms Truss committed to coming back to visit the charity with her new health secretary if she is made...
U.K.
AFP

Tribal candidate Droupadi Murmu wins Indian presidential election: partial results

A woman from India's tribal minority, Droupadi Murmu, was elected as the country's president Thursday with the backing of the ruling party, making her the first person from the marginalised community to occupy the top post. But the post is largely ceremonial and her election is not expected to make significant practical difference to the tribal community, which has long been relegated to the margins of society.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

Here are the latest developments in the war in Ukraine: - EU prepares for Russian gas cut-off - The European Commission urges EU members to reduce demand for natural gas by 15 percent over the coming months and to give it the powers to impose gas rationing in preparation for a winter without Russian gas, or with a much-reduced supply. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the West responded with sanctions, Russia has begun reducing its gas deliveries to EU members, including Germany, and in the case of Bulgaria, Denmark, Finland, The Netherlands and Poland, halting them altogether.
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

72K+
Followers
31K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy