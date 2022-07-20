ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

UK weather turmoil spurs calls to adapt to climate change

By DANICA KIRKA, JILL LAWLESS
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OpxFg_0gltz5S600
1 of 12

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s record-breaking heatwave has spurred calls for the government to speed up efforts to adapt to a changing climate, especially after wildfires created the busiest day for London firefighters since bombs rained down on the city during World War II.

The country got a break Wednesday from the dry, hot weather that is gripping much of Europe as cooler air moved in from the west. Forecasters predict London will reach a high of 26 degrees Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from the national record 40.3 C (104.4 F) set Tuesday at Coningsby in eastern England.

Even so, travel was disrupted for a third day as rail operators repaired damage caused by the heat, and firefighters continue to mop up hotspots at the scene of Tuesday’s fires.

Britain needs to prepare for similar heatwaves in the future because manmade carbon emissions have already changed the climate, said Professor Stephen Belcher, chief scientist at the Met Office, the U.K.’s national weather service. Only aggressive emissions reductions will reduce the frequency of such events, he said.

“Everything is still to play for, but we should adapt to the kind of events we saw yesterday as an occasional extreme event,” Baker told the BBC.

Climate scientists have been surprised by the speed at which temperatures in Britain have risen in recent years and the widespread area affected by this week’s event. Thirty-four locations around the U.K. on Tuesday broke the country’s previous record-high temperature of 37.8 C (100 F), set in 2019.

The weather walloped a country where few homes, schools or small businesses have air conditioning and infrastructure such as railroads, highways and airports aren’t designed to cope with such temperatures. Thirteen people, including seven teenage boys, are believed to have died trying to cool off after getting into difficulty in rivers, reservoirs and lakes.

Fifteen fire departments declared major incidents as more than 60 properties around the country were destroyed on Tuesday, Cabinet Office Minister Kit Malthouse told the House of Commons.

One of the biggest fires was in Wennington, a village on the eastern outskirts of London, where a row of houses was destroyed by flames that raced through tinder-dry fields nearby. Resident Tim Stock said he and his wife fled after the house next door caught fire and the blaze rapidly spread.

“It was like a war zone,″ he said. “Down the actual main road, all the windows had exploded out, all the roofs had caved, it was like a scene from the Blitz.”

The London Fire Brigade received 2,600 calls Tuesday, compared with the normal figure of about 350, Mayor Sadiq Khan said, adding that it was the department’s busiest day since the World War II. Despite lower temperatures on Wednesday, the fire danger remains high because hot, dry weather has parched grasslands around the city, Khan said.

“Once it catches fire it spreads incredibly fast, like wildfires like you see in movies or in fires in California or in parts of France,” Khan told the BBC.

Phil Gerigan, leader of the National Fire Chiefs Council’s resilience group, said wildfires are an emerging threat tied to climate change that is stretching the capacity of fire departments. Britain may need to expand its capacity to fight wildfires, adding more aerial tankers and helicopters, he told the BBC.

“As we look towards the future, it’s certainly something that the U.K. government and fire and rescue services need to consider,” he said. “Have we got the capability, the assets, to be able to meet what is a significantly emerging demand?”

Wildfires continue to spread destruction in other parts of Europe. Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day as fires burned across a southern swath of the continent.

A respite from the severe heat helped improve conditions in France, Spain and Portugal, countries that have battled blazes for days.

Britain’s travel network also suffered during the hot weather, with Luton Airport briefly shut down by a heat-damaged runway and trains forced to run at reduced speeds because of concerns the heat would warp rails or interrupt power supplies.

Some disruptions remained Wednesday as crews worked to repair power lines and signaling equipment damaged by fire. Passengers were advised to check before traveling and only travel when necessary.

Among those struggling was Lee Ball, 46, who was trying to travel with his wife, Libby, and 10-year-old daughter, Amelie, from Worcestershire to London to get to Brussels for an Ed Sheeran concert. Their train was cancelled with less than 30 minutes notice, so they drove to another station — and waited.

“I’ve been up since 4:30 a.m., anxious, trying to get an answer from anywhere we can,” he said.

Communication from the train companies has been “appalling,” he said.

__

Follow AP’s climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Elon Musk May Have a Solution Against Heat Waves and Allergies

An unprecedented heat wave is currently affecting the northern hemisphere. Parts of the United States and Europe are suffering scorching temperatures as another round of record-breaking heat waves grips Western countries. Triple-digit temperatures have been recorded in parts of the United States, with million of Americans urged to stay indoors....
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

5 Ways the U.K. Is Not Built for Extreme Heat

Temperatures in the U.K. are set to surpass records on Monday and Tuesday, with forecasts topping 104°F (40°C). Experts have warned that thousands could die in the coming days, with train operators advising against travel for non-essential reasons amid fears that infrastructure may buckle. The U.K. isn’t the...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Associated Press

New wildfires in Greece as Europe braces for more heat

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Battered by heavy winds, firefighters in Greece struggled to contain new fires Wednesday around the capital of Athens while other countries in southern Europe took stock of the damage caused during the latest severe heat wave and prepared for the return of scorching temperatures. Two new fires broke out west of Athens following a round-the-clock effort to halt a blaze in the outskirts of the city that had swept through inhabited areas and forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents. “Given the conditions created by climate change, we have new fires expanding,” Greece’s Civil Protection and Climate Change Minister Christos Stylianides said. “The conditions we are operating under are extremely adverse. Wind gusts have exceeded 110 kilometers per hour (68 mph) in some areas.” Fires were burning across southern Europe on Wednesday, but authorities in France, Spain and Portugal all reported improved conditions with a respite from the severe heat. French President Emmanuel Macron visited the country’s worst-hit Gironde region, in the southwest, meeting with firefighters who have been battling the flames for a week. French firefighters created huge firebreaks through threatened forests, using heavy machinery to tear out trees and roots, leaving large barren strips to stop the fires.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Kit Malthouse
The Independent

Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast for parts of Wales and southern England

A day of thunderstorms and heavy showers has been forecast for parts of Wales, the South West and central southern England.The deluge is set to hit on Friday after days of record-breaking temperatures across much of the UK.The Met Office has placed a yellow weather warning across most of south and mid-west Wales, and areas including Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon, Hampshire and Sussex.Slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms are predicted between 10am and 10pm.⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️Thunderstorms across parts of Wales, South West England and Central Southern EnglandFriday 1000 – 2200Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfsStay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/yIWnIGrJM6— Met Office (@metoffice)...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America’s record 33rd medal of the meet. It was the 13th gold for the U.S., one short of the all-time mark.
EUGENE, OR
Reuters

Britain counts cost of historic heatwave as 13 die

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - At least 13 people have died in Britain while swimming during a spell of record-breaking hot weather that sparked wildfires, damaged train tracks and triggered warnings that efforts to tackle climate change needed to be stepped up.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Changing Climate#Railroads#Hot Weather#London Mayor#The Met Office
BBC

China heatwave: Temperatures of 40C expected this weekend

Parts of China are set to experience searing temperatures over the next ten days as a heatwave takes hold. In some provinces, authorities are predicting levels to rise to at least 40C and the national government has warned that forest fires could occur. Mercury levels will start spiking on Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Yes, Britain had a heatwave in 1976. No, it was nothing like the crisis we’re in now

I’m too young to remember the 1976 heatwave. But as a climate scientist, I’m tired of hearing about why it means we shouldn’t take the climate crisis seriously. 1976 was undeniably a hot summer. A really hot summer, in fact. Temperatures topped 32C (89.6F) somewhere in the UK for 15 days on the trot, climbing to a maximum of 35.9C on 3 July. But in many ways it was nothing like the heatwave we’re enduring right now.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

China swelters under record heat

Cities across China were on red alert for heatwaves on Monday, as tens of millions of people were warned to stay indoors and record temperatures strained energy supply. Swathes of the planet have been hit by extreme and deadly heatwaves in recent months, from Western Europe in July to India in March to April.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Portugal
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
NWS
The Independent

UK weather: Thunderstorm warning issued as heavy rain set to soak England

A thunderstorm warning has been issued for Friday as forecasters fear lightning strikes and flooding may cause transport delays. The downpour comes just days after the UK recorded the hottest temperature in history on Tuesday, as the mercury exceeded 40C for the first time.The extreme heat resulted in a series of devastating wildfires across England, while firefighters said it was the busiest day since WW2. Now the UK has moved on from the rare “danger to life” red warning, but parts of England and Wales are under a yellow warning for thunderstorms. These areas include Gloucestershire, Wiltshire, Somerset,...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

London Fires Ease As Heat Subsides In UK And Rest Of Europe

Homes and property burned in heat-fueled fires in the U.K. Tuesday. Calls for emergency services spiked. A wildfire in Greece prompted evacuations. The London Fire Brigade had its busiest day since World War II on Tuesday, battling several fires that started in grassy areas and then engulfed neighborhoods in and around the city.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Temperatures soar above 40C for first time as wildfires rage near London

Temperatures have topped 40C in the UK for the first time ever, as the sweltering heat fuelled fires and widespread transport disruption across the nation on Tuesday (19 July).A new record for the hottest day ever seen in the UK, of 40.3C, was provisionally recorded in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, beating the previous record of 38.7C in Cambridge three years ago.Heathrow also recorded a temperature above 40C, while 29 other observation sites also provisionally beat 2019’s record.London Fire Brigade declared a major incident due to widespread fires caused by the heat.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Live updates: UK swelters on hottest ever day as fires take holdHow to tell if you have Covid or heatstrokeWhy do heatwaves in the UK feel hotter than abroad?
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
478K+
Post
457M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy