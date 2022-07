NEW YORK -- Police are still looking for the gunman who shot two teenage boys in East Harlem on Tuesday afternoon.One of the victims, a 14-year-old boy, was killed.CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke to the boy's father on Wednesday."He was a child just going to the store with his best friend, and they took my son from me," Damon Streeter said.Through the tears, Damon Streeter said he couldn't help but sit across the street from the sidewalk where Justin Streeter was killed.He was processing unimaginable grief."I couldn't ... I couldn't leave to go home without my son," Damon Streeter said.Justin Streeter,...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO