The Home Office response to the surge in Channel crossings is “poor” and the “system is overwhelmed”, according to a watchdog.Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration David Neal found that problems arose mainly due to a “refusal” by the Government department to move from an “emergency response to what has rapidly become steady state, or business as usual”.He added: “It is in the gift of ministers and senior officials to deliver an effective response.”His report, published on Thursday, also revealed that more than 200 migrants had absconded after arriving in the UK in the space of just four months, but...

IMMIGRATION ・ 21 HOURS AGO