Sam Raimi’s 'Spider-Man' Trilogy Is Coming to Netflix

The countdown is officially on for Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, with the upcoming Disney+ series arriving in a little over a month. The series, which will star Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk, has continued to make headlines in recent months, especially as components of its ensemble cast and crew have begun to be announced. A new update from Film Music Reporter reveals the latest crew member to join She-Hulk, with Amie Doherty set to serve as the series' composer. Doherty's past work includes Undone, Happiest Season, and Spirit Untamed.
