Canby, OR

College LIfe

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago

A look at what students in the Canby and Molalla areas are doing at the college level with degrees and honors

OSU announces honor roll

There was plenty of local representation on the Oregon State University spring honor roll. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work and earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.

Aurora — Alexis Alvarado, sophomore, General Engineering; Hana C. Hunsaker, senior, Business Administration; Skylar R. Maddox, senior, Marketing; Shelby H. Parrack, junior, Biochemistry and Biophysics; Lindsey I. Patton, junior, Psychology, Christa Shipman, senior, Kinesiology; Sadie R. Thomas, senior, Computer Science.

Beavercreek — Emerson S. Chase, senior, Environmental Sciences; Maxwell T. Kavanagh, senior, Nuclear Engineering; Kortney B. Keylock, sophomore, Kinesiology; Lydia M. Martenson, senior, Liberal Studies; Robert A. Stoddard, senior, Industrial Engineering. Amanda P. Wendell, senior, Animal Sciences; Maria L. Winczewski, senior, Psychology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABKyb_0gltxJnR00

Canby — Ainsley G. Beck, sophomore, Nutrition; Joshua D. Bell, senior, Computer Science; Garrett M. Botz, junior, Food Science and Technology; Elizabeth J. Brennan, senior, Microbiology; Dakota J. Bryant, senior, Digital Communication Arts. Danica J. Dale, senior, Computer Science; Havlyn R. Ehrich, sophomore, BioHealth Sciences; Ossian R. Grier, senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Kobe M. Gustafson, senior, Finance; Rachel J. Hansen, senior, Mathematics. Hannah L. Hughes, senior, Pre-Graphic Design; Tyler J. Jacoby, junior, Biology; Renee B. Jensen, junior, Graphic Design; Jacob N. Kahut, freshman, Psychology; Chaz T. Kayser, junior, Biology. Samuel H. Krauss, senior, Mechanical Engineering; Ellie N. Kromer, senior, Design & Innovation Management; Nathaniel D. McNichols, senior, Nuclear Engineering; Haley J. Mickelsen, senior, Agricultural Sciences; Luke C. Mundy, sophomore, Finance. Matteo D. Paola, senior, Political Science; Isabella J. Parker, senior, Public Health; Sidhdhi B. Patel, sophomore, Marketing; Lacey K. Petersen, senior, Mechanical Engineering; Makenna N. Reierson, junior, Bioengineering. Emma N. Rondeau, senior, Art; Michael T. Rondeau, senior, Pre-Forestry; Lucas A. Scott, senior, Accountancy; Alexander G. Solomon, senior, Environmental Sciences; Sarah L. Strangfield, senior, Psychology. Sophia L. Strangfield, sophomore, Business Administration; Myah R. Teacutter, senior, Kinesiology; Odessa J. Tramel-Green, senior, Biology; Joseph H. Wujek, senior, Business Information Systems.

Colton — Tyler J. Bobbett, senior, Civil Engineering; Austin J. Deardorff, junior, Accountancy; Gabriel L. Oedell, junior, Microbiology.

Gervais — Julia A. Brassel, senior, Kinesiology; Randy K. Gilland, freshman, Political Science; Turner C. Lear, senior, Animal Sciences.

Hubbard — Emma G. Beachy, senior, Business Administration; Elizabeth De La Lima Perez, senior, Civil Engineering; Jacob M. Hershberger, senior, Computer Science; Catalina D. Slangan, sophomore, Psychology.

Mount Angel — Hannah J. Arritola, senior, Business Administration; Genavieve F. Pavlicek, freshman, Agricultural & Food Bus Mgmt; Sarah G. Zitzelberger, junior, Human Devel and Family Science.

Molalla — Lizbeth Beteran-Munoz, sophomore, Management; Madison E. Brinkman, junior, Pre-Interiors; Tasha L. Bundy, senior, Art; Ariana Cortes Giron, sophomore, Pre-Interiors; Shelby R. DeFabio, senior, Animal Sciences. Hunter C. Enz, senior, Civil Engineering; Kaushal Goundar, Post Baccalaureate, Mechanical Engineering; Madeline Q. Lewandowski, senior, Civil Engineering; Mattie L. Myers, senior, Kinesiology; Corinne D. Oster, junior, Agricultural Sciences. Andrew S. Prom, senior, Forest Engineering; Daphne N. Redmond, junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Crystal S. Wheeler, senior, Biology.

Mulino — Esther J. Anstine-Spangler, senior, Microbiology; Carson T. Donaldson, junior, Mechanical Engineering; Diana Monnette, senior, History; Patrick A. Raschio, freshman, General Engineering.

Newberg — Brandon J. Barlow, junior, BioHealth Sciences; Megan R. Black, senior, Computer Science; Maxwell D. Boenisch, junior, Psychology; Nicholas M. Broce, senior, Computer Science; Nicholas J. Cannucci, senior, Civil Engineering. Geoffrey Carstensen, sophomore, Business Administration; Alyssa J. Davidson, sophomore, Design & Innovation Management; Corbin R. Dennis, senior, Kinesiology; Emma N. Dummer, senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Eric Garcia, freshman, General Engineering. Martin A. Gonzalez, junior, Kinesiology; Lauren C. Griswold, sophomore, Merchandising Management; Todd C. Halleman, senior, Renewable Materials; Andrew L. Harris, senior, Construction Engineering Mgt; Jason M. Keidel, senior, American Studies. Jared D. Lapointe, sophomore, Management; Samantha B. Leffler, freshman, Horticulture; Gabrielle A. Morrow, sophomore, Pre-Forestry; Fiona R. Mortensen, senior, Interior Design; Matthew C. Owen, junior, Business Administration. Justine M. Peacock, sophomore, Psychology; Carolyn E. Pearce, senior, Biology; Emma M. Pietrok, sophomore, Psychology; Jessica L. Poetzman, sophomore, Human Devel and Family Science; Quinn O. Porter, freshman, Kinesiology. Macy R. Rickert, junior, Human Devel and Family Science; Lily A. Smalling, freshman, BioHealth Sciences; Hadley R. Taylor, junior, Merchandising Management; Della R. Thurman, junior, Psychology.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38mK0J_0gltxJnR00

Saint Paul — Emelia S. Coleman, sophomore, Management; Hailey J. Farrell, junior, Marketing.

Woodburn — Salud Ascencio, senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Errina A. Busurkin, freshman, University Exploratory Studies; Evelin R. Coto, senior, Public Health; Maxim S. Feoktistov, senior, Elect & Computer Engineering; Isabelle V. Fessler, junior, Human Devel and Family Science. Rylie Gubbins, junior, Biology; Theresa R. Heidt, junior, Sociology; Cecilia Morales Barajas, senior, Human Devel and Family Science; Carter G. Nelson, sophomore, Computer Science; Ameyalli Sanchez Lopez, junior, Sociology. Nicholas A. Suing, senior, Marketing; Brynn E. Tupper, senior, Business Information Systems; Emily R. Ulibarri, senior, Chemical Engineering; Rylan C. Wymer, sophomore, General Engineering.

Clackamas CC releases spring academic honors

Clackamas Community College has released its academic honors for the spring term, and the local area was well represented. To be named to the honor roll, students must earn a grade-point average of 3.5 or better. To be named to the president's list, students must earn a 3.75 grade-point average or better.

HONOR ROLL

Aurora — Stephanie Frey, Noah Mack.

Beavercreek - Mason Bertini, Julie Kraft.

Canby — Nicholas De Vore, Lily Wakefield, Sarah Stroh, Jennifer Vega, Kyler Fleming, Adam Garret, Jack Wendt, Simei Cruz-Asuncion, Michelle Goertler, Katie Engle, Brittany De Vore, Joson Baldridge, Joseph Chilcoat, Quinlan Hanlon, Hannah Jacobs, Clara Maldonado, Krystal Lee, Elena Ralls, Josh Coleman, Chloe Marion, Austin Owings, Jeffrey Becker, Abbie Davis, Luis Gomez.

Colton — Zack Reaves, Kody Baillie.

Hubbard — Wrena Miller.

Molalla — Alex Ray, Paige Gump, Monique Edwards, Anna Cramer, Katlin Beovich-Farris, Cindy Rodriguez, Melanie Stutes, Karmyn Naylor, Nathanael Browning, Oriane Clouser, Bonnie Mathis, Chelsea Slaven, Tracy Oliver.

Newberg — Micah Worthington

Woodburn — Isabel Buros, Aislinn Ibanez Aspeitia, Silas Reister.

PRESIDENT'S LIST

Aurora — Arianna Powell, Eire Feely, Frances Speer, Katie Sixkiller, Shelby Turner-Imholt.

Beavercreek — Natalie Johnson, Devon Kruger, Elizabeth Elliott, Suzanne Hanley, Christopher Previti, Kevin Jarvie, Audrey Setter.

Canby — Michelle Ellis, Gerri Harmon, Zach Adams, Ellie Moore, Andrew Viter, Sarah Link, Deanna Ladyanov, Anja Kramer, Sol Gomez-Sanchez, Sean Stephenson, Betzua Alvarez Medrano, Brent Patterson, Dana Dale, Evan Berry, Jon Edelkamp, Yuli Garcia, Clint Allen, Kristin Matthews, Eryn Thorsrud, Charles Newman, Sara Laurell, Dylan Frazier, KC Langshaw, Diana Thomas, Carissa Herring, Maddax Clark, Trevor Stewart, Sydney Marsh, Isaac Villegas, Carter Mason, David Asuncion Agustin, Brian Carney, Keelin Rodgers, Zoey Long, Marisol Brewster, Kaylee Durand, Madalyn Meuser, Xiana Perez Rojas, Monia Nunes, Danielle Trapp, Semaria Ruiz, Zach Sandness, Kiley Vorderstrasse, Benjamin Soles, Payton VanKeulen, Eric Schonneker, Evan Brehm.

Colton — Joseph Bjornstedt, Lilly Steffen, Amy Humphrey, Edwards Shoop, Jeff Lyon, Noah Bjornstedt.

Molalla — Nate Gonzales, Faith Abeln, William Morehead, Mary Olney, Stepfanie Schultz, Cordelia Peterson, Jordan Eck, Mason West, Jill Fammatre, Rachel Settje, Carla Phillips, William Mobley, Cole Beyer, Hailey Cody, Nathan Fraly, David Rutledge, Blake Olsen, Cassandra Hernandez, Sadie Courtney, Andrew Finch, Lydia Jeffries, Gage Meyers, Sondra Bonner, Marta Burchett, Christ Alvarez, Megan Clark, Alex Clayton, Ethan Kelly.

Mt. Angel — Leland Farrior.

Mulino — Chase Coleman, Stephanie Serrano, Julia Skillin, Lizzie Shelton, Alexander Rogers, Morghan Rash, Remy Parmeter.

Newberg — Breyton Matthias, Kenton Randolph, Grant Gard, Jenna Egloff, Jordan Davis.

Woodburn — Alejandra Soto Lopez, TJ Doman, Rand Edens, Alyssa Govea, Zaly Pantoja, Connor De Risio, Yorixy Preciado Aguilar, Daniel Robles.

Locals earn spots on Linfield dean' list

A pair of local were named to the spring 2022 dean's list at Linfield. The Dean's List identifies undergraduate students who have earned a term GPA at least equivalent to a cum laude (at least 3.650 GPA) for a given semester.

Molalla — Landon Evens, creative writing.

Beavercreek — Emma Cortes, nursing.

Canby — Diego Arredondo, accounting, Tanner Coulter, accounting and international relations, Ashley Ambrose, nursing, Kristi Dawson, nursing, Olivia Edwards, nursing, Noemi Sanchez, nursing, Jessie Thompson, nursing, Jennifer Torres-Bermudez, nursing, Katelyn Wing, nursing, Jada Elder, psychology, Joshua Oakley, sport management.

Aurora — Delaney Cullip, nursing.

Canby's Guimont makes Wyoming academic list

Canby's Mary A. Guimont recently was named to the University of Wyoming's spring semester president's honor roll. The president's honor roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 ("A") grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.

Locals earn degrees at Linfield

A group of local students recently earned their degrees from Linfield University with honors. For undergraduate students, these include summa cum laude (3.9-4.0 cumulative GPA), magna cum laude (3.8-3.89 cumulative GPA) and cum laude (3.65-3.79 cumulative GPA). Graduate students earn honors or high honors for earning a GPA of 3.8-3.89 and 3.9-4.0, respectively.

Student were:

Ashley Ambrose of Canby graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Olivia Edwards of Canby graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in nursing, Jada Elder of Canby graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in psychology, Lance Mobley of Aurora graduated with a Bachelor of Science in management, Sophia Rutz of Canby graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in elementary education.

Locals earn degrees from Utah

A trio of University of Utah graduates have local connections and recently received their degrees from the university.

Canby's Quinn Walker earned a Doctorate of Dental Surgery, Sean McKnight earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance, and James McKnight earned a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology in the summer of 2021.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

 

Canby Herald

Canby Herald

Canby, OR
