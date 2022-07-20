ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molalla, OR

Colton Corner

By John Baker
Canby Herald
Canby Herald
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44iNNz_0gltxIui00 Julie Stanbro's three years of planning a fundraising hike finally came to fruition in Molalla area hike

Julie Stanbro has been planning a fundraising hike for three years. After a few setbacks she was able to put together a 41.7-mile hike that would take her from the Table Rock Wilderness Trailhead in the Molalla River Corridor to her home in Colton the weekend of July 2-3.

Stanbro said she did the hike as a fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, to support her brother Jonathan Schriever, who lives with muscular dystrophy, and to honor her father who she says instilled in her the courage to go after her dreams and from whom she says she inherited her love of mapping.

"I really like to map things, wondering how I can get from here to there through the backcountry," Stanbro said. "After exploring the area, I realized I had to get a Weyerhaeuser permit. After I got one, the Weyerhaeuser land burned and they closed the area. They rolled over our permits to the next year."

Stanbro and her husband, Grant, spent a lot of hours during the winter and spring driving the route and checking things out. Snow blocked part of the route till late spring so July 2 was set for the start of the hike, with July 3 as the day they would open the gate and be back home for an end-of —the-trail celebration.

Family friend Jeremy Fraijo did the entire hike with Stanbro. Friends Geri Fraijo and Kelly Stephens did the five miles from the Table Rock Trailhead to the Weyerhaeuser gate and then joined up again on the other side of the Weyerhauser property for the last 10 miles to Stanbro's property.

Along the hike on the Weyerhaeuser land, the two hikers discovered a lot of wildflowers including lupine, false lupine, wild iris, rhododendrons, bear grass, wild honeysuckle and a "beautiful abundance of foxglove." They were amazed to come across four bull elk during the course of their hike.

"There were no bugs or bees, not even mosquitoes by the river. We commented on the fact that there hadn't been any," Stanbro said. "You do have to watch for ticks out there, but we didn't get any."

The hike was done on logging trails in an area that had burned during the 2020 wildfires. Stanbro said there were black stumps and burned trees everywhere. She also noted that a lot of the area has been replanted, the ground cover is green again and the river and creeks were filled with water with water running down the mountains.

Stanbro and Fraijo hiked 21.4 miles the first day. Fraijo's wife, Liz, and Julie's husband met them there with travel campers for the overnight stay. The second day's hike was 20.3 miles.

"We started both days at 6:30 a.m. and finished around 2:30 p.m.," Stanbro said. "In the eight hours each day, we averaged about three miles per hour with a lunch break at around 10:30 a.m. "We came off of the Weyerhaeuser property at a gate that is up Hunter Road, where Geri and Kelly met us. We then entered Port Blakely property for the seven miles to my house. Five more hikers, Jayme Dutcher, Holly Hordichok, Jesse and David Lyons and Britney Stanbro and (their dog) Elvis joined us for the last five miles."

In all, the effort raised $5,882 for the cause that is so important to her.

What's next? Stanbro said she is already mapping an area around Detroit Lake.

