‘I am a mom because of the care I received from a New Hampshire abortion provider’

CONCORD, N.H. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are rising in New Hampshire, and experts say the latest omicron subvariant is to blame. The number of people with COVID-19 in New Hampshire hospitals rose to 120 Wednesday before dropping slightly to 118 on Thursday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. That's the highest number since May.
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski resort that offers ziplines, a mountain coaster and other summer attractions was closed Thursday, a day after its management team resigned amid growing tensions with the five-member commission that oversees the resort. The Gunstock Adventure Park at Gunstock Mountain Resort in...
As Democrats work to reorder their presidential primaries before the 2024 election, the committee charged with selecting a new slate of states is running into a very stubborn and very white sticking point: What to do about New Hampshire, a state whose first-in-the-nation status and history of razor-thin elections has long meant it has punched above its political weight class.
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Dick Hamilton, the lead organizer of a memorial to New Hampshire’s fallen Old Man of the Mountain, has died. He was 86. Hamilton, who spent more than 50 years in the state’s travel and tourism industry, died Tuesday, said Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs.
Each week, we look for the best New Hampshire has to offer in our Viewers' Choice segment. This week, we're looking for a great lunch, and what better way to hit the spot than with a sub sandwich? Whether you call it a sub, a grinder, a hoagie or something more obscure (a zeppelin, anyone?), these sandwiches are always a great option. They're filling, you can put pretty much anything in them, and you can find them just about anywhere.
State health officials are reporting two additional cases of monkeypox, bringing New Hampshire’s total confirmed case count to three as the virus continues to spread globally. According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 2,100 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States, including 53...
CONCORD, N.H. — A team consisting of a former police officer and a Concord police comfort dog travel throughout New Hampshire to help people in times of crisis. Lenny O'Keefe and Liberty, a yellow Labrador Retriever, work together to ease anxiety for people going through trauma or difficult situations.
Franklin resident Bonnie Walshaw was recently confirmed as the new director of the Collection Division of the NH Department of Revenue Administration. Walshaw, a 33-year veteran of the agency, replaces Ora LeMere, who was recently promoted to assistant commissioner of NHDRA. In the Collection Division director role, Walshaw is responsible...
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The National Weather Service confirmed Thursday that a tornado had touched down earlier this week in Chesterfield, the second one in New Hampshire this year. The tornado touched down on Monday in Chesterfield. No injuries were reported. In May, a tornado touched down in Charlestown.
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Thanks to the Netflix super hit show "Stranger Things", most people know what a sensory deprivation tank is. When Eleven goes into the Nina Project and...
There are three windows in Emily Negron’s Manchester apartment, and she keeps them all open — hoping the wind will help bring down the temperature. Still, the place feels humid and hot. Negron knew there was no air conditioning when she moved in two months ago, but she...
Our viewers let us know where to find the best fried seafood in New Hampshire. The fried scallops are recommended at Al's Seafood in North Hampton. One of the many viewers who picked Petey's Summertime Seafood said they love the fresh fried lobster dinner. 3. Windjammers Seafood Restaurant in Rochester.
Gunstock Adventure Park is closed indefinitely, employees of the New Hampshire institution announced Thursday. While they didn't say why the Gilford park, which features a zipline tour, ski lift rides and more, had closed, Gov. Chris Sununu said the management team resigned en masse and blamed local officials' "inability and unwillingness to work collaboratively with" them.
More than 40 million Americans live below the poverty line, and of those facing such financial hardship, children are disproportionately affected. Nearly 12.6 million children under age 18 live in households with poverty level income. Not only are children at higher risk of poverty, they are also especially vulnerable to...
No. Hell no. The information in this survey is wrong, egregious, and just blasphemous. It may be legal in Maine, but before performing this survey/research, someone took in way too much of the funny stuff. WalletHub Teen Driver Survey. WalletHub is a company that basically touts that they'll help your...
Paul and Zandra Rice Hawkins of Granite Sate Progress and the NH Coalition to Prevent Gun Violence discuss New Hampshire gun laws, including new legislation signed by the Governor which prohibits the state from enforcing Federal gun safety regulations. The new law has created confusion, consternation and chaos in the law enforcement community and threatens the safety of citizens and schools.
NASHUA, N.H. — Public health officials in New Hampshire were urging residents to take precautions Wednesday as intense heat continues. People were asked to check on those at greater risk from the heat, such as infants and those over 65. Anyone who needs to be outside should take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — As temperatures rose over 90 degrees Tuesday in New Hampshire, people looked for ways to beat the heat. In Manchester, the line at Livingston Park Pool started well before it opened at 1 p.m. "We absolutely expect this pool to be full," said Janet Horvath, of...
I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in a city (Portsmouth, NH) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
