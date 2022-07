Nonstop Sushi and Sake Bar will soon have a second location in Marina Del Rey as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The new location will be at 4025 Del Rey Ave and while the restaurant has stopped its All You Can Eat service, there are still plenty of options with its dine-in and takeout service that runs from when the restaurant opens at 12:00 p.m. The restaurant serves a mix of sushi, sashimi, nigiri and chirashi with some truly interesting names for the dishes like the Jessica Alba roll, Rockstar roll, Double Blood roll and Obama Care roll.

MARINA DEL REY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO