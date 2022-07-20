ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Football transfer rumours: Spurs to continue spree with Roma’s Zaniolo?

By Daniel Harris
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSFoC_0glttz0500
Roma’s Nicolò Zaniolo Photograph: Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

If there’s one thing for which Paris Saint-Germain are famous, it’s the achingly sincere lovingkindness of their owners. As such, when it manifests, we can be inspired but not surprised, and their generous offer to Manchester City, of Neymar in exchange for Bernardo Silva , is shockingly benevolent even for them. Amazingly, though, City spurned this largesse, opting to retain a midfielder entering his peak years and whose skill, intelligence and work ethic underpin so much of what they do, rather than take on an over-the-hill prima donna disinclined to take instruction and attached to colossal wages. But that’s ingratitude for you.

There is, however, interest in Presnel Kimpembe , PSG’s centre-back. For reasons unclear to anyone but them, Chelsea would like to buy him for £50m, but though Paris wouldn’t mind getting shot, the player is happy at his boyhood club and keen to remain so.

Related: Football transfer window summer 2022 – Europe’s top five men’s leagues

He is not Chelsea’s sole defensive target. As noted by yesterday’s Mill – and in many others like it over what seems like the past four decades – they would like to sign Jules Koundé from Sevilla. The 23-year-old would reduce the combined age of Thomas Tuchel’s first choice back three from 93 to 68, but Barcelona – who pipped the Blues to Raphinha despite being on the verge of financial oblivion and then signed Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich – are also interested, because they are an entirely solvent and trustworthy organisation. Sadly, though, they still cannot afford to pay Frenkie de Jong the €17m they owe him in deferred wages – but he, like us, is neither disloyal nor a brute, and as such, understands that the club’s august status and unimpeachable righteousness is an elemental truth of the cosmos that brooks no argument.

Still in west London, Billy Gilmour will soon hold talks with Tuchel, to discover just how unwanted he is – the likelihood is very. He does, though, have an out, because a decent cup-game against a weakened Liverpool more than two years ago caused Frank Lampard to decide he was good. And though a season-long loan spell at Norwich suggested to the contrary, Everton remain interested in taking him, because if there’s one thing Lampard – who has, in recent times, recruited Hakim Ziyech, Donny van de Beek and Dele Alli – knows about, it’s midfielders.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

Across London, Antonio Conte continues to feast on the carcass of Daniel Levy’s wallet. Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, Clément Lenglet and Djed Spence have already arrived at Tottenham , top-four contenders turned into top-four contenders at a stroke. But now Conte fancies cementing that position by spending yet more money – on Nicolò Zaniolo from Roma. It may be that the club have to sell first – Harry Winks, Tanguy Ndombele, Bryan Gil, Giovani Lo Celso, Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal are all available – but it seems like a small problem – easily solved by a public outburst or threat.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have, apparently, investigated the possibility of signing Antony from Ajax – a player for whom they have no use whatsoever. Except Manchester United are also keen to sign the betatted Brazilian, and the joy of snaffling him from under their rivals’ noses as they did Darwin Núñez, inflicting a further place-putting humiliation in the process, is an extremely moreish sensation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Fraser Forster
Person
Presnel Kimpembe
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Neymar
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Darwin Núñez
Daily Mail

'It is the only club in the world that have no money, but then buy all the players they want': Baffled Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann takes aim at Barcelona after 'crazy' confirmation of his star man Robert Lewandowski's move to cash-strapped LaLiga side

Bayern Munich manager Julian Nagelsmann has taken aim at Barcelona following the confirmation of Robert Lewandowski's transfer to the cash-strapped Spanish giants. Lewandowski, 33, was confirmed as a Barcelona player on Tuesday evening after weeks of speculation. It had been thought for some time that there was no possibility of...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Liverpool#Manchester United#Rumours#Roma#Nicol Zaniolo Photograph#Paris Saint Germain#Sevilla#Raphinha
The Guardian

Nasa images show extreme withering of Lake Mead over 22 years

Stark images of the “bathtub ring” around Lake Mead have come to symbolize the devastating effects of drought at America’s largest reservoir. Now, newly released satellite pictures from Nasa offer a new view of how dramatically water levels have declined over the past 22 years. The images,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
A.S. Roma F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Guardian

A moment that changed me: a play taught me I was not undesirable – just a black woman in a white world

I was not a particularly pretty or popular teenager. I was not a “hot girl”. Yes, I went to the occasional party and kissed the occasional boy, but mostly I kept to my books and my self-righteousness. I would laugh that I was too busy with exams and library lunchtimes. I had no time for boys or trivial, silly things. I was serious, an academic, a scholarship kid; I must not be distracted. But inside I was filled with the kind of low self-esteem that erodes your identity like bile.
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Time for the government to tell the truth about nuclear power

The UK is sadly becoming habituated to an officially sponsored attrition of truth about nuclear power. Despite intensifying propaganda, even government data shows this military-backed technology to be, in reality, an expensive, slow, unreliable, risky and unpopular way to deliver affordable, secure, zero-carbon energy. The gap in efficacy and competitiveness...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

LQ Jones obituary

One of the most in-demand character actors of his generation, LQ Jones, who has died aged 94, was often cast in westerns and war movies, in which his easy-going Texas drawl often concealed a streak of violence. This brought him into the director Sam Peckinpah’s stock company, and he played in five Peckinpah movies, most notably as TC, one of a posse of bounty hunters chasing after the Wild Bunch in the eponymous 1969 classic.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

367K+
Followers
87K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy