Premier League

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, July 20

By Fitzie
SB Nation
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood morning everyone. you know, i thought yesterday was wednesday. By popular demand, and because last week’s friendly overshadowed it, today we are recapping Sonny’s best goals of the 2021-22 season. We concluded our countdown last week, with his gorgeous strike against Leicester taking the overall top...

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

SB Nation

Neymar Was Never Offered to Manchester City - Thankfully

Having signed Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Kalvin Phillips over the summer, City have allowed Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave. Two more players to go through the revolving door could be the incoming Marc Cucurella from Brighton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko looks to be Arsenal bound. But one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

James McAtee a Wanted Man, Manchester City Want him to Stay

James McAtee wants to break through at City, but has received so many offers from top sides that a decision will be made on whether to take the opportunity to play regularly over the next 12 months, with a view to returning closer to the first team next summer. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Fagen
Person
Antonio Conte
SB Nation

Ronaldo reportedly willing to take pay cut, clubs still don’t want him

It’s been well reported since late June that Cristiano Ronaldo has his agent Jorge Mendes looking across Europe’s top leagues in search of a club to take on the Champions League record goalscorer and give him a path out of Manchester. The Portuguese superstar returned to Manchester United...
SOCCER
SB Nation

U23s: Right-back headed to Scotland on loan

Takehiro Tomiyasu had a bright debut season but is returning from injury. Cedric has his moments but isn’t going to lift the team back into the Champions League positions. The club has an increased match load returning to Europe and a new right-back remains on most supporters’ wish lists. It would be great to have a talented, young fullback putting pressure on Cedric for that second role.
WORLD
SB Nation

Chelsea struggling to offload unwanted players in the transfer market — report

We have had a better time than most in going after our transfer targets this summer, even with Brazilian attacker Raphinha deciding to ditch Chelsea for Barcelona and French defender Jules Koundé perhaps on the cusp of doing the same. But on the other side of the counter, we are not doing quite well in terms of sending away players who might be ‘surplus’ to manager Thomas Tuchel’s requirements this season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Arsenal
SB Nation

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton | Three Takeaways From a Troubling End to the US Tour

Many fans have been calling out for Everton to play a three-man midfield for some time and their wish was granted as the team took to the Allianz Field on Wednesday evening (early the following morning in the UK). It’s fair to say things do not go exactly to plan, as their MLS opponents ripped them through the centre of the park on a fairly regular basis, particularly during the first 45 minutes. The problem wasn’t with the formation, a 4-3-3, but with the personnel entrusted with carrying out Lampard’s game plan. After withstanding a little early pressure from their enthusiastic hosts, the Blues took control and imposed themselves in a manner that would have met approval from their boss, enjoying much possession and creating a few decent chances. This continued for a while after Everton fell behind to a penalty conceded for a handball by Tom Davies, until their momentum was disrupted by a brace of Minnesota goals on 32 and 36 minutes.
SAINT PAUL, MN
SB Nation

Aro Muric Signs for Burnley

Aro Muric has signed for Burnley in a deal of £2.5M. As per BBC, there are add-ons, a sell-on fee, and a buy back clause included. All in all a great deal. Muric was loaned out to NAC Breda and then Nottingham Forest. He was solid for them. Further...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Luke Southwood Heads To Cheltenham Town On Loan

Luke Southwood is off to League One side Cheltenham Town on loan for the season. The 24-year-old is actually out of contract next summer, so unless there are any hidden extension clauses in his current deal or he agrees a new one, which seems unlikely at this stage, we may well have seen the last of him in a Reading shirt.
SOCCER
SB Nation

Opposition Lowdown: Brighton And Hove Albion

Brighton finished the 2021/22 season in an impressive ninth place – their highest-ever league position. The Seagulls started their preseason in the UK, with a goalless draw against Belgian league champions Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. They then set off on a week-long training camp in Portugal and turned on the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Join Cartilage Free Captain’s 2022-23 Fantasy Premier League

Hi, folks. It’s that time again — we’re going to once again renew the Cartilage Free Captain fantasy Premier League over at fantasy.premierleague.com, just in time for both the end of the transfer window and the start of the Premier League season. You know how it works...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Pep Guardiola Unsure of More Summer Signings for Manchester City

After doing some brisk business early in the transfer window, it is unclear if Manchester City will make any more signings before the window closes. City have given and taken so far in the window. But the departure of several key players has made it necessary to add more ammunition to the team to prevent any weakening of the side.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Jesse Lingard joins Nottingham Forest on free transfer

Former Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard has agreed to join Nottingham Forest on a one-year deal after seeing his contract at Old Trafford end in June, via David Ornstein. He rarely featured for the Red Devils in the last couple seasons, and it was long expected that he would leave when his contract expired. He will stay in the Premier League, hoping to aid Forest’s efforts to stay up after earning promotion from the Championship last season.
PREMIER LEAGUE

