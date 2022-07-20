ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Kelly Rowland ‘livid’ over Sesame Place theme park video: ‘I would’ve burned the place down’

By Kate Ng
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QCWHm_0glttS4E00

Kelly Rowland has slammed Sesame Place, a US theme park based on Sesame Street , for its “ridiculous” apology following a viral video.

The theme park in Philadelphia was lambasted after a video that appeared to show a performer dressed in a Rosita costume ignoring two young Black girls who were excited to meet her.

The video, posted by digital strategist Leslie Mac from her daughter Paige’s 4 th birthday, caught the attention of Rowland.

The Destiny’s Child singer reposted it to her Instagram Story on Sunday (17 July) with the caption: “OH HELL NAWWW.”

In a follow-up clip, Rowland added: “OK, so had that been me that whole parade would’ve been in flames.”

Sesame Place released a statement apologising to Mac’s family and pledged to carry inclusivity training for park staff.

It said: “We sincerely apologise to the family for their experience in our park on Saturday; we know that it’s not OK.

“We will conduct training for our employees so they better understand, recognise and deliver an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience to our guests.”

But Rowland mocked the apology as “ridiculous” and criticised the theme park for making the young girls “feel like they were just not there”.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the Los Angeles premiere of Nope , Rowland said: “I was livid. And I know, me personally, I would’ve burned the place down. I’ve said it before and I really mean it.”

She continued: “Did you see that ridiculous apology that they had?

“When I saw this and it was an extension of what I grew up learning and loving about Sesame Street and Sesame Place, I don’t know what place this is that I saw.

“It made two beautiful little girls feel like they were just not there.

“I wasn’t trying to give it any more attention. I really wasn’t, but those little girls, they deserve an apology.”

The nonprofit behind Sesame Street also promised to conduct bias training with theme park staff, branding the children’s experience as “unacceptable”.

“We have been in contact with Sesame Place, our licensed park partner, and they have assured us that they will conduct bias training and a thorough review of the ways in which they engage with families and guests,” it said in a statement.

Comments / 17

Mel H.
2d ago

You know it’s sad there won’t be any imagination’s of characters such as Disney worlds (princess, Mickey Mouse)or any other place that has a character because no one will want the position of imitating a character because they may get sued! I’m sorry that he did not high five the girls and if it was on purpose, well shame on him! But suing someone (Sesame Street) over this is a bit extreme! It just seems like everyone is sue happy these days!! I think I will sue Sheetz because there slushy Machine is always broke!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Steve Harvey Morning Show

Uncle Steve and the Crew React To Sesame Street's Rosita

By now, you've seen the video on social media that a mother posted claiming that her daughters were ignored by the character Rosita at Sesame Street Place in Philadelphia. The Rosita character held up the no-hand gesture and walked right passed the cute little girls, during a parade. Even singer Kelly Rowland saw the video and commented with outrage on social media. Uncle Steve said, "I tell you one thing right there, you lucky I wasnt there and it wasn't one of my kids or grandkids."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Person
Kelly Rowland
hotnewhiphop.com

Azealia Banks Calls Beyoncé A Creep Who Watches Everything She Does

Azealia Banks is getting a lot of deserved praise right now. She has always been a champion for house music and her early work certainly fits within that genre. Some fans believe her contributions to house music are immense and that Beyoncé and Drake's latest forays into house music can be attributed to Banks' influence.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Daughter Monroe, 11, Is So Grown Up In Fashion Show Video As She ‘Brawls’ With Brother Moroccan

Mariah Carey’s twins are a chip off the old block, as they proved ready for their close-up in the singer’s latest Instagram post! 11-year-old siblings Monroe and Moroccan, whom the Grammy winner shares with ex Nick Cannon, were featured in a hilarious video where they put on a fashion show complete with wardrobe changes, poses, flashing camera lights, adoring fans and a bumping soundtrack (showcasing Mariah’s own ditty “Fantasy”). At the end of the video, Monroe and Moroccan get into a phony brawl on the catwalk, prompting their mom to caption it, “No kids were harmed in the making of this video.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Solange’s Son: Everything To Know About Her 17-Year-Old, Daniel

Solange Knowles has never let being the sister of superstar Beyonce cast a shadow over her, as she has gone on to have her own amazing singing career; she collected a Best R&B Performance Grammy for her song “Cranes in the Sky” in 2017. While making a name for herself in the industry, Solange also thrived as a single working mother, successfully raising her son Daniel Julez Smith Jr, who goes by the name Julez. Find out all about Solange’s only child, below!
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sesame Place#Theme Park#Sesame Street#Film Star#Digital#Babypaige Her
HollywoodLife

Diddy, 52, Appears Alongside Sons Quincy, 31, Justin, 28, & King, 24, In New Music Video

Diddy gave his fans what they’ve been longing for after dropping a new studio single last month, his first since 2006 when he released Press Play. The iconic rapper debuted the music video for his heartbreak anthem, “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller, on Wednesday, July 20 and it was a star-studded — and family — affair! Not only did the 5-minute cinematic piece include Tiffany Haddish as a hilarious club bouncer, but Diddy’s sons Quincy, 31, & Justin, 28, and King, 24, were also featured in it. And Teyana Taylor was the director!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Upworthy

Mom dressed in school uniform hilariously rocks out with son who didn't want to go to class

A mom from Uganda is going viral on social media after sharing the lengths she had to go to in order to convince her son to go to school. Julie Underwood Sharon, an actress and fashion designer, took to TikTok in May to post a hilarious video of herself rocking out with her young son, who apparently didn't want to attend class that day. Twinning with the little boy in a matching school uniform, socks and even a small backpack, Sharon danced her heart out in what appeared to have been a desperate attempt to cheer up her son.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BET

Singer And Actor Adam Wade Dies At 87

Adam Wade, whose resume includes hit songs on the Billboard 100 and appearances in iconic Black films, died at his home in Montclair, New Jersey on Thursday (July 7), according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 87 years old. The multi-talented Wade, who made history in 1975 as the first...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy