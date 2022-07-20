ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Heatwave causes severe travel disruption

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M17kR_0glttPQ300

High temperatures have brought severe disruption to rail services.

Dozens of trains were cancelled or delayed across England on Wednesday morning because of problems caused by the extreme heat.

Temperatures hit 40C on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK, causing damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yRZsc_0glttPQ300

National Rail has told customers to check before setting off on their journeys and to only travel if absolutely necessary.

It said on its website: “A huge amount of work has been completed overnight to fix problems with the track and overhead wires caused by the heat yesterday.

Network Rail teams are continuing to work tirelessly to make the repairs so we can get services back up and running for passengers but there is still disruption to services throughout the day. So, for anyone travelling today, please take time to check before you travel.”

More than two dozen services departing from King’s Cross and Euston were cancelled or delayed.

Services on the East Coast Main Line, the main rail artery connecting London and Edinburgh via Peterborough , Doncaster, York, Darlington, Durham and Newcastle, was damaged on Tuesday after a fire spread on to the track near Sandy.

The route between London King’s Cross and Peterborough is expected to remain closed until at least midday.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Britain goes into meltdown: UK grinds to a halt with furious commuters stranded as rail bosses and TfL cancel trains, GP surgeries close and air con fails on a children's cancer ward ahead of record-smashing 41C today

Britons have been urged to be ‘resilient’ as the nation faces paralysis during its hottest day in history, as furious commuters are left unable to get to work after rail bosses and TfL cancelled trains ahead of record-smashing 105.8 (41C) today. Records are set to be smashed today...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Entire Central Line to be shut down this evening due to staff shortage

The entire Central Line in London will be shut from around 6pm this evening, 21 July, due to a shortage of staff, TFL has confirmed.The key tube line, which runs across London from Ealing Broadway in the west to Epping in the north east, will grind to a halt during rush hour, leaving many commuters struggling to get home.Londoners are being advised to complete their journeys early where possible.In a message screenshotted by one social media user and shared on Twitter, Transport for London (TfL) tells passengers that “the Central line will close early due to staffing issues in the...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Trains cancelled and delayed after heatwave damage

Trains are being cancelled and rail services disrupted after the UK recorded its hottest day on record. More than two dozen services leaving from London King's Cross and Euston stations were axed or delayed on Wednesday morning. Network Rail urged passengers to check before they started their journeys and only...
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
London King
The Independent

Rail travel between Scotland and England disrupted following record heat

Rail services between Scotland and England faced disruption on Wednesday following Tuesday’s record breaking temperatures. Network Rail announced on Wednesday morning there would be no trains between London Euston and Scotland as teams repaired damage caused to overhead lines on Tuesday as temperatures hit 40C south of the border on Tuesday, the hottest on record in the UK.
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

London Overground train driver 'fell asleep at the controls' and was 'under influence of drink or drugs' before derailment that injured two

A London Overground driver whose train crashed through buffers at a station during rush-hour has been charged with falling asleep at the controls, a court has heard. Erkan Mehmet, 40, who has also been charged with being unfit for work through drink or drugs, was driving the service when it derailed at the Enfield Town terminus.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heatwave#England#Edinburgh#National Rail#London King S Cross
BBC

Train passengers warned not to travel in heatwave

Trains have been cancelled and railway lines closed as the UK recorded its hottest day on record. Network Rail issued a "do not travel" warning, with most journeys scrapped through the Met Office's extreme heat zone, which covers much of central, northern, and south-east England. No services will run into...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Travellers warned of worse delays on Saturday amid six-hour queues for Dover

Saturday is expected to be even busier for those hoping to begin their summer getaway after holidaymakers and lorry drivers faced gridlocked roads around Dover.Bumper-to-bumper traffic, in six-hour queues, made its way towards the Port of Dover on Friday – one of the busiest periods for foreign travel from the UK as most schools in England and Wales break up for summer.Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said the delays and queues are “unacceptable”, calling it an “entirely avoidable” situation.In a statement, she said: “This awful situation should have been entirely avoidable and is unacceptable.“We need action from France to build up...
TRAVEL
BBC

Shetland's Lerwick dodges heatwave with top temperature of 14C

Residents and holidaymakers in the Shetland town of Lerwick donned rain hats and jackets on the day much of the UK was coping with a heatwave. The top temperature in the port town was 14C. That was in stark contrast to Santon Downham, in Suffolk - some 700 miles south - where the mercury hit 38.1C. It was also much cooler than 250 miles away in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire where the afternoon temperature was 30.2C.
ENVIRONMENT
Time Out Global

Two of the world’s greatest places in 2022 are in the UK

As any Brit will tell you, the UK is, obviously, a diverse, fascinating and downright fabulous place to travel. But sometimes it’s nice to get a bit of outside recognition. Like from American magazine Time, for instance, which included two British spots in its recently published list of the 50 best places in the world in 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
The Independent

UK temperature hits 40C for first time on record

Temperatures have reached 40C for the first time on record in the UK, with 40.2C provisionally recorded at Heathrow Airport, the Met Office said. The threshold was hit at 12.50pm as much of the UK sweltered in a heatwave, with parts of England and Wales under a red warning for extreme heat, posing a danger to life, pressure on the NHS and disruption across transport networks.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Travellers say Dover delays ‘worst experienced’ as lorry drivers queue overnight

Travellers have said waits at Dover are the worst they have experienced, with one lorry driver waiting more than 15 hours amid problems with border control staffing at the port.A “critical incident” has been declared by the Kent port, with tourists urged to consider staying away.Muhammet Turker, a Turkish lorry driver, told the PA news agency he had been queuing in his HGV in Dover since 6pm on Thursday, and was still waiting to cross the Channel after 10am on Friday morning.“I’ve been in something like this before, but this is the worst,” he said.He added that this chaos was...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Rail strike to go ahead next week after talks fail to resolve pay and jobs row

A strike by more than 40,000 workers at Network Rail and 14 train operating companies will go ahead next week after talks failed to resolve a bitter dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) will walk out on Wednesday July 27, crippling rail services across the country.The Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) has also announced a strike by its members at Avanti West Coast on the same day.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Strike action will take place next Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Port of Dover delays expected to last all weekend as busiest summer getaway in years plunged into chaos

The busiest holiday weekend of the year was plunged into chaos on Friday as families were forced to wait for up to six hours at the Port of Dover because of “woefully inadequate” border control staffing, with the delays expected to run into early next week.A “critical incident” was declared on Friday morning when officials from France’s Police Aux Frontieres (PAF) were late to open the port’s security checks, resulting in traffic queues that stretched for miles along the south coast of England.With 18.8 million road journeys expected to take place throughout the UK this weekend – the first of...
TRAVEL
BBC

UK heatwave: Thousands suffer power cuts after equipment overheats

Thousands of people are without power after "extreme" temperatures caused equipment to overheat. Almost 8,000 properties in Yorkshire, Lincolnshire and the North East do not have electricity, with some believed to have been off since Monday afternoon. Northern Powergrid said it was working hard to restore supply to affected homes...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

ScotRail travel warning despite return to full timetable

ScotRail is due to bring back its full timetable following weeks of disruption caused by a train drivers' pay dispute. There will be almost 700 additional services running each day as the train operator reinstates its May timetable. However, it has warned that passengers could still face disruption as a...
TRAFFIC
BBC

Royal Derby Hospital: Woman endures painful 17-hour A&E wait

The family of a woman left waiting for more than 17 hours in at accident and emergency department said they were "far from happy". Rebecca Smith arrived at the Royal Derby Hospital at 19:45 BST on Thursday but was not seen until about 13:00 on Friday. She then returned to...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

756K+
Followers
243K+
Post
358M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy