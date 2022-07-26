Trains cancelled - live: Travel cancelled across UK after heatwave fires and record temperatures

Rail disruption is continuing into today after yesterday’s record temperature highs.

The extreme weather resulted in fires across the South East, with key rail infracture damaged in the blazes.

The East Coast main line, which links King’s Cross station in London with Yorkshire and Scotland, was still closed south of Peterborough on this morning.

LNER, the leading train operator on the line, said: “Due to urgent repairs to the railway between King’s Cross and Peterborough, all lines are blocked.

“Please do not travel to or from King’s Cross today.”

A fire near the railway south of Peterborough yesterday caused significant damage to signalling equipment.

“Network Rail are working to repair this as quickly as possible, but the extent of the damage means that services will be disrupted for the duration of today, Wednesday 20 July,” added LNER.

Meanwhile, no trains are running northbound from St Pancras station, and services on the West Coast main line from Euston are severly disrupted.