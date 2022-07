BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Fruitland Police on Friday held a news conference to update the community on missing boy Michael Vaughan, who disappeared nearly one year ago. Michael was 5-years-old when he went missing on July 27, 2021. Fruitland police say Michael disappeared sometime between 6:40 p.m. and 7 p.m. that day. The driver of a white Honda Pilot seen leaving the area is believed to be a resident, but that information has yet to be confirmed.

