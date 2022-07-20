Man to eat Taco Bell for 30 days to find if fast food can be healthy

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip to check out their summer 2022 display called “Jungle of Dreams.” Paying homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers, Jungle of Dreams takes guests on a journey through a magical place with moments of discovery and whimsy around every corner, as majestic animals gather to celebrate the coronation of the king of the jungle. In the background, birds chirp, crickets sing, the wind softly blows and a lion roars as a grand and theatrical soundtrack featuring the sounds of the jungle adds a soothing layer to the display. “Jungle of Dreams” is on display through September 10, 2022.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO