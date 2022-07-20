ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man to eat Taco Bell for 30 days to find if fast food can be healthy

By Brittany Morgan, Gray News staff
wbrc.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia man plans to eat all three of his daily meals at Taco Bell for 30 days to see if fast food can be good for you. Sam Reid, a content creator and University of Virginia graduate, is gearing up for a “super-sized” task beginning...

www.wbrc.com

saltlakemagazine.com

What’s Hot: Deep Roots Harvest

At Deep Roots Harvest, cannabis is more than just a plant. With their “farm-to-body” program, each clean-cultivated harvest tells a story. Producing a variety of hybrid strains year-round, their team ensures that each yield is carefully bred for maximum potency to create quality products for customers visiting their shops.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Asking for $5,498,000! This Custom Hillside Estate with Incredible Views in Henderson Nevada is Perfect for Enjoyable Living

The Estate in Henderson, a custom guard-gated 2-story built on a premium hillside lot with incredible mountain, city, and golf course views is now available for sale. This home located at 1474 Reims Dr, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Rob W Jensen (Phone: 702-442-1150) at Rob Jensen Company for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
pvtimes.com

Good news: This Pahrump elementary has supplies covered for its students

Faculty and parents of Hafen Elementary students are thrilled to hear that kids won’t be required to bring in supplies this year. The Pahrump school has already collected enough for all students. Red Rover Fitness held an obstacle course fun-run, with roughly 13 obstacles for Hafen Elementary School students...
PAHRUMP, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

At Hamburger Mary's in Las Vegas, drag shows are all the rage

If you’re hungry for fun as well as for food, Hamburger Mary’s is serving up meals with a side of sass. You’ll love the fabulous drag queens almost as much as the fabulous half-pound burgers, yummy wings and cupcakes. Book a weekend brunch reservation, which includes tons of brunch items, bottomless mimosas and an all-star cast of drag entertainers on Saturday—and The Gospel Brunch Sunday is hilarious! Or check out Stars-n-Stilettos on Friday nights, where dinner is served with a side of drag queens dressed and performing as some of your favorite celebrities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegas24seven.com

LVMPD FOUNDATION HOSTS 2ND ANNUAL HOWL-O-WEEN DOG PARADE -OCTOBER 2

LVMPD Foundation Hosts 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) Foundation announces its 2nd Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on Sunday, October 2 from 10 am – noon at Dollar Loan Center, the new arena in Henderson at 200 S. Green Valley Parkway. Come join...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

A new Pahrump cafe supports those struggling with addiction

Great food at great prices for a great cause. That’s the concept behind a new eatery, LivingFree Cafe, which launched in April at 2050 North Highway 160, Suite 400 in Pahrump. LivingFree Health and Fitness was founded by resident Shelley Poerio to provide those in the local community and...
PAHRUMP, NV
GALLERY: ‘Jungle of Dreams’ summer display at Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo recently visited the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens on the Las Vegas Strip to check out their summer 2022 display called “Jungle of Dreams.” Paying homage to the animal kingdom with 28 animal sculptures and close to 10,000 plants and flowers, Jungle of Dreams takes guests on a journey through a magical place with moments of discovery and whimsy around every corner, as majestic animals gather to celebrate the coronation of the king of the jungle. In the background, birds chirp, crickets sing, the wind softly blows and a lion roars as a grand and theatrical soundtrack featuring the sounds of the jungle adds a soothing layer to the display. “Jungle of Dreams” is on display through September 10, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
matadornetwork.com

Every Michelin Star Restaurant in Las Vegas and How Much They Cost

Before we launch into a list of Michelin star restaurants in Las Vegas, we have to get one thing straight: Technically, there are no Michelin star restaurants in Las Vegas. Only two editions of the Las Vegas Michelin guide were ever published — in 2008 and 2009 — and the rules state that Michelin ratings are only good for a year.
LAS VEGAS, NV
inparkmagazine.com

Illuminarium Las Vegas expands with new Ultra-Lounge experience

Illuminarium Las Vegas at AREA15 has amplified its nightlife programming with an all-new, high-energy experience – the “Ultra-Lounge,” an upbeat lounge showcasing unique entertainment programming. Illuminarium’s 21-and-over offerings are available nightly, with After Dark available on weekdays and the new Ultra-Lounge on Fridays and Saturdays. The...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thekatynews.com

5 Things You Never Knew About Vegas Slots & Tips to Win!

Las Vegas is undeniably the world’s most exciting casino metropolis! There is much to see and do – it’s off the charts. Today, we’re going to go behind the scenes to discover five things you never knew about Vegas slots. Ready to get started?. The odds...

