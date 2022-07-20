ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Field Announced For Third LIV Golf Series Event In New Jersey

By James Hibbitt
Golf Monthly
Golf Monthly
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YlspJ_0gltp67Z00
(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf has announced the 48-man field for the third edition of the Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, to be played 29-31 July 2022.

World No.32 Paul Casey, who has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on five separate occasions, is set to make his debut. With 18 wins across the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the Englishman joins a Bedminster field that will showcase 10 Major champions with a combined 20 Major victories and four former World No.1 players.

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, fresh from top-10 finishes at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, are joined by Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer who finished a couple of shots further adrift.

There are three spaces in the field that are not yet announced, with one of those expected to be filled by 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson. The Swede has reportedly finalised a £40m deal with LIV Golf and forfeited his Ryder Cup captaincy; much to the dismay of DP World Tour and Ryder Cup officials.

Newly crowned Open champion Cameron Smith and former Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama and reported targets with Norman pursuing the idea of an all-Australian team.

“It’s been a historic two months for LIV Golf as we’ve established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie, and competition," Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf said. "We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season."

South African Branden Grace of Stinger GC secured the individual trophy at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland, while 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson and his new all-American line-up of Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed took the team trophy in the first LIV Golf event held in the United States.

South Africans have now won the first two LIV Golf events, as former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel earned first prize in the individual competition at the inaugural event at Centurion Club, London. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by Louis Oosthuizen, took the team honours with fellow South Africans and teammates Hennie du Plessis and Grace finishing second and third, respectively.

Grace and Schwartzel are now 1-2 in LIV Golf’s season-long individual points standings.

LIV Golf Invitational Series New Jersey Field

  • Abraham Ancer
  • Richard Bland
  • Laurie Canter
  • Paul Casey
  • Eugenio Chacarra
  • Bryson DeChambeau
  • Hennie du Plessis
  • Sergio Garcia
  • Talor Gooch
  • Branden Grace
  • Justin Harding
  • Sam Horsfield
  • Yuki Inamori
  • Dustin Johnson
  • Matt Jones
  • Sadom Kaewkanjana
  • Martin Kaymer
  • Phachara Khongwatmai
  • Ryosuke Kinoshita
  • Brooks Koepka
  • Chase Koepka
  • Jinichiro Kozuma
  • Graeme McDowell
  • Phil Mickelson
  • Jediah Morgan
  • Kevin Na
  • Shaun Norris
  • Louis Oosthuizen
  • Wade Ormsby
  • Carlos Ortiz
  • Pat Perez
  • Turk Pettit
  • James Piot
  • Ian Poulter
  • David Puig (am)
  • Patrick Reed
  • Charl Schwartzel
  • Travis Smyth
  • Hudson Swafford
  • Hideto Tanihara
  • Peter Uihlein
  • Scott Vincent
  • Lee Westwood
  • Bernd Wiesberger
  • Matthew Wolff

The Saudi-backed venture continues to receive widespread criticism, with players accused of sportswashing human rights atrocities within the Kingdom. Former President Donald Trump, owner of the Bedminster property where the third edition will be played, recently encouraged players to "take the money" and branded the PGA Tour "disloyal" on his Truth Social network.

The advocacy group 9/11 Justice responded to Trump's remarks with an open letter and described its "deep pain and anger" at his decision to host events at his properties as well as his continued endorsement of the Series given Saudi Arabia's links with the September 11 attacks - 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the tragedy were Saudi nationals.

"We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks," the group said in its open letter.

"It is difficult for us to fully express the extreme pain, frustration and anger this upcoming tournament at Bedminster causes our community... it is incomprehensible to us that a former President of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain."

Families and loved ones of those lost in the 2001 attack held a protest at the LIV Golf Series Portland event.

Related
golfmagic.com

Greg Norman: LIV Golf "rumours are true"; Top 40 player agents still calling him

Greg Norman has revealed how LIV Golf will transition into a proper golf league format from 2023 onwards, following an interview with Australian Golf Digest. Norman, 67, also told the publication that his phone has been off the hook as numerous agents of the world's top 40 players express continued interest in joining LIV Golf.
GOLF
ESPN

Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III join LIV Golf Invitational Series

Longtime PGA Tour players Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III have joined LIV Golf, the new circuit announced Wednesday. Kokrak, ranked 36th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has three victories on the PGA Tour, including the Houston Open in November. His departure had been anticipated for months; he has been an international ambassador for Golf Saudi since 2021 and had its logo on his golf bag.
GOLF
The Independent

From Phil Mickelson to Sergio Garcia – rebel players who have joined LIV Golf

Golf is embroiled in an increasingly bitter power struggle at elite level with the controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series having signed up a number of the world’s leading players for its lucrative events.The PGA Tour has responded by suspending the players involved, with the European-based DP World Tour also imposing sanctions.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the leading rebel players to have defected to LIV Golf.Phil MickelsonThe six-time major winner was a headline capture for LIV – for an estimated £170million – despite previous controversial comments about the Saudis. Appears to have completely burned his bridges with...
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fuming LIV Golf star tells Sky Sports reporter to 'go (expletive) yourself' over 'could this be your last major' question at British Open

Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir has revealed how a LIV golf star told him to “go (expletive)’ himself after he asked a question. The golf correspondent quizzed the golfer on whether The Open at St. Andrews would be his last major for a while. Weir did not reveal who the golfer was but he shared the exchange on Twitter.
GOLF
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LIV Golf announces Jason Kokrak, Charles Howell III as new players alongside Henrik Stenson for Trump Bedminster event

More PGA Tour winners are taking their talents to LIV Golf. Tuesday the series announced 45 of the 48 players who will tee it up at its upcoming event at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 29-31, but three spots were left to be filled “in the coming days.” A day later the Greg Norman-led, Saudi Arabia-funded circuit announced Jason Kokrak and Charles Howell III would be making their debuts alongside Henrik Stenson, who broke the news himself earlier in the day after he was relieved of his captaincy of the European Ryder Cup team.
GOLF
