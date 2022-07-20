Field Announced For Third LIV Golf Series Event In New Jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf has announced the 48-man field for the third edition of the Series at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, New Jersey, to be played 29-31 July 2022.

World No.32 Paul Casey, who has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on five separate occasions, is set to make his debut. With 18 wins across the DP World Tour and PGA Tour, the Englishman joins a Bedminster field that will showcase 10 Major champions with a combined 20 Major victories and four former World No.1 players.

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, fresh from top-10 finishes at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, are joined by Sadom Kaewkanjana and Abraham Ancer who finished a couple of shots further adrift.

There are three spaces in the field that are not yet announced, with one of those expected to be filled by 2016 Open champion Henrik Stenson. The Swede has reportedly finalised a £40m deal with LIV Golf and forfeited his Ryder Cup captaincy; much to the dismay of DP World Tour and Ryder Cup officials.

Newly crowned Open champion Cameron Smith and former Masters champions Adam Scott and Hideki Matsuyama and reported targets with Norman pursuing the idea of an all-Australian team.

“It’s been a historic two months for LIV Golf as we’ve established a new era for the sport that delivers unique energy, camaraderie, and competition," Greg Norman, CEO and Commissioner of LIV Golf said. "We are excited to take another giant leap forward at the beautiful Trump National Golf Club Bedminster where our players are eager to tee off in pursuit of the third individual and team titles of the season."

South African Branden Grace of Stinger GC secured the individual trophy at the LIV Golf Invitational Portland, while 4 Aces captain Dustin Johnson and his new all-American line-up of Talor Gooch, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed took the team trophy in the first LIV Golf event held in the United States.

South Africans have now won the first two LIV Golf events, as former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel earned first prize in the individual competition at the inaugural event at Centurion Club, London. Stinger GC, Schwartzel’s team captained by Louis Oosthuizen, took the team honours with fellow South Africans and teammates Hennie du Plessis and Grace finishing second and third, respectively.

Grace and Schwartzel are now 1-2 in LIV Golf’s season-long individual points standings.

LIV Golf Invitational Series New Jersey Field

Abraham Ancer

Richard Bland

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

Eugenio Chacarra

Bryson DeChambeau

Hennie du Plessis

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Justin Harding

Sam Horsfield

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Matt Jones

Sadom Kaewkanjana

Martin Kaymer

Phachara Khongwatmai

Ryosuke Kinoshita

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jinichiro Kozuma

Graeme McDowell

Phil Mickelson

Jediah Morgan

Kevin Na

Shaun Norris

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Pat Perez

Turk Pettit

James Piot

Ian Poulter

David Puig (am)

Patrick Reed

Charl Schwartzel

Travis Smyth

Hudson Swafford

Hideto Tanihara

Peter Uihlein

Scott Vincent

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

The Saudi-backed venture continues to receive widespread criticism, with players accused of sportswashing human rights atrocities within the Kingdom. Former President Donald Trump, owner of the Bedminster property where the third edition will be played, recently encouraged players to "take the money" and branded the PGA Tour "disloyal" on his Truth Social network.

The advocacy group 9/11 Justice responded to Trump's remarks with an open letter and described its "deep pain and anger" at his decision to host events at his properties as well as his continued endorsement of the Series given Saudi Arabia's links with the September 11 attacks - 15 of the 19 hijackers involved in the tragedy were Saudi nationals.

"We simply cannot understand how you could agree to accept money from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's golf league to host their tournament at your golf course, and to do so in the shadows of Ground Zero in New Jersey, which lost over 700 residents during the attacks," the group said in its open letter.

"It is difficult for us to fully express the extreme pain, frustration and anger this upcoming tournament at Bedminster causes our community... it is incomprehensible to us that a former President of the United States would cast our loved ones aside for personal financial gain."

Families and loved ones of those lost in the 2001 attack held a protest at the LIV Golf Series Portland event.