Tekken is gearing up to make its full anime series debut with Netflix later this Summer, and Tekken: Bloodline has officially set its release date with the streaming service with a full new trailer! Tekken has had one small shot at anime in the past, but it pales in comparison to many of the other media opportunities it has had such as a full live-action feature film production. But soon the franchise will be getting its fair shot with the anime world as it readies for a whole new take on the classic fighting game video game franchise with Netflix later this August. But fans had no idea what to expect from this new series thus far.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO