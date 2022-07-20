ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Kent State golf star Taylor Pendrith makes successful return to PGA Tour

By Allen Moff, Record-Courier
Former Kent State standout Taylor Pendrith has made a successful return to the PGA Tour the past two weeks after recovering from a rib injury he suffered while golfing last March.

The 31-year-old Canadian had missed four months since tying for 13th at the 2022 Players Championship when he returned to action by tying for 13th at the Barbasol Championship, held July 7-10 at Keene Trace Golf Club in Kentucky. Pendrith then collected another top-13 finish last weekend, finishing in a tie for 11th at the Barracuda Championship held at the Tahoe Mountain Club in California.

Pendrith, playing his first full season on the PGA Tour, collected $89,725 last weekend — bringing his yearly earnings total to just under $1.4 million. He’s now 102nd in the FedExCup standings, despite missing a large chunk of the 2021-22 season.

Former Golden Flashes teammate Corey Connors closed with a 5-under-par 65 to finish in a tie for 28th (8-under) at the 2022 Open Championship, held last weekend at St. Andrews. The 30-year-old fellow Canadian is now 35th in the FedExCup standings, and has earned over $3.14 million this season.

Flashes RB Cooper on Maxwell Award Watch List

Kent State junior running back Marquez Cooper has been named to the Maxwell Award Watch List. He’s one of six players from the Mid-American Conference considered in the running for college football’s player of the year award along with Central Michigan running back Lew Nichols, Eastern Michigan wide receiver Hassan Beydoun, Miami quarterback Brett Gabbert, Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn and Western Michigan running back Sean Tyler.

Cooper rushed for 1,205 yards last season, becoming the first Flashes back to top 1,000 yards since 2012, and scored 11 touchdowns.

Fernsler nominated for Woman of the Year

Former Kent State field hockey standout goalkeeper Azure Fernsler has been nominated for the 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year award, which honors female student-athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in their community, in athletics and in academics throughout their college careers.

Fernsler was named MAC Defensive Player of the Year after leading the Flashes to a share of the 2021 regular season conference championship and a top-25 spot in the National Coaches Poll for eight consecutive weeks. She ranked eighth nationally in save percentage (.800) and 10th in saves per game (6.12).

Fernsler graduated last December with a degree in environmental studies.

Frazier Jr. added to KSU athletics staff

Stanley Frazier Jr. has been named Kent State’s new Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Promotions. A two-time graduate of Wright State, Frazier has over eight years of marketing experience. He has served as the Assistant Athletic Director for Marketing and Revenue Generation at New Mexico since 2019.

Thomas-Dodd cracks top 10 at World Athletics Championships

Former Kent State national shot put champion Danniel Thomas-Dodd placed 10th in the event last weekend at the World Athletics Championships, held at the University of Oregon’s Hayward Field. She recorded a top throw of 18.29 meters (just over 60 feet).

Thomas-Dodd finished sixth at the World Indoor Championships held earlier this year in Serbia with a top toss of 19.12 meters.

IN THIS ARTICLE
