Results Are Coming In For 2022 Maryland & Frederick County Primary Election

MARYLAND- 47 ABC caught up with candidate Addie Eckardt to speak about the Maryland State Senate Race District 37. Incumbent Eckardt has been a member of the Senate since 2015. In this year’s election, her challenger was Delegate Johnny Mautz and, after Tuesday, Mautz took over 75% of the votes. Eckardt said during the election she knew the results weren’t going to be good and that they were striking. She adds that even if the loss is painful- there are a lot of opportunities for new adventures. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that I worked with, that I’ve gotten to know, lessons learned, stories shared, lots of support for good bad and indifferent,” Sen. Eckardt, said. “I’m appreciative and honored to have served the citizens of Maryland and my role and to have served the Eastern Shore in particularly the 37th Legislative District, but obviously it’s time for me to take a break and retire.”

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO