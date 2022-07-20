ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Results Are Coming In For 2022 Maryland & Frederick County Primary Election

By Your Financial Editor
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Cox has been projected the winner for the GOP gubernatorial race. Frederick, Md. (NS) – In-person early and day-of votes are being tallied, and the primary elections for Maryland and Frederick County are taking shape. Republican Dan Cox has been projected the winner of the GOP nomination...

CBS Baltimore

Former AG Doug Gansler drops out of governor's race

BALTIMORE -- Former Maryland Attorney General Doug Gansler has dropped out of the race to become the Democratic nominee for governor.Following a count of some mail-in ballots from 16 jurisdictions on Thursday, Gansler holds a 3% share of the vote, according to results posted on the Maryland State Board of Elections' website.As of Wednesday, the board had reported receiving 250,540 mail-in ballots, but there won't be enough for Gansler to catch the leader in the race, author and nonprofit CEO Wes Moore.In a post on his Facebook page, Gansler thanked his supporters and acknowledged this election will bring his career...
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Mail-in ballot counting starts in Maryland. What does that mean?

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Campaigns across the state will be watching closely Thursday as local election boards start counting tens of thousands of mail ballots. In several close races across...
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Pastor P.M. Smith weighs in on voting results: 'The vote was for change'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's primary election brought change from state leadership to the city. Lifelong Baltimore resident and pastor P.M. Smith joined FOX 45 News to weigh in on the results. As of Thursday morning, Ivan Bates leads the race for Baltimore City State's Attorney. "55 years, you change...
BALTIMORE, MD
Maryland Elections
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Maryland voted on Tuesday and many results from 2022’s primary election are still coming in. In race for governor, Trump-endorsed Dan Cox (56.2%) led the Republican charge, defeating the Hogan-endorsed Kelly Schulz (40.3%).  On the Democrats’ side, Wes Moore (36.7%) leads Tom Perez (27.4%). In the race for Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski (84.2%) defeated Adam Reuter (15.8%) on … Continue reading "Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race" The post Maryland Primary Election 2022 Results: Olszewski, McDonough lead Baltimore County Executive race appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Democratic race for governor too close to call, as Moore, Perez and Franchot await mail-in ballot count

BALTIMORE -- Primary election night was full of surprises and in some cases, the wait for results could take days because the race is still too close to call. In the race for governor on the Democratic side, a long-time politician is in distant third and a political newcomer has surfaced as the front-runner. Comptroller Peter Franchot was considered a favorite because so many know his name. But as results came in Tuesday night, Wes Moore emerged in the lead. The author, military vet, Rhodes Scholar and nonprofit CEO is still unable to claim victory. "There won't be any announcements...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2022 election results: Maryland state Senate races

WBAL-TV 11 News, the WBAL-TV mobile app and WBALTV.com are your home for late-breaking coverage for Commitment 2022 Maryland Primary Election results. Check back often for election results for the statewide primary elections for Maryland state Senate races. Don't see election results? Tap here. Don't have our app? Download it...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Md. mail-in ballot counting begins Thursday; election results won't be final for weeks

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The process for counting mail-in ballots began Thursday at 10 a.m. Final election results, however, won't be known for several weeks. According to Maryland election officials, about 500,000 mail-in ballots were sent out. Both state and local election offices can continue to receive mail-in ballots until 10 a.m. on July 29, although they must be postmarked by July 19.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted. Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.
WMDT.com

“Obviously, it’s time for me to take a break and retire:” Eckardt reacts to MD Senate race election results

MARYLAND- 47 ABC caught up with candidate Addie Eckardt to speak about the Maryland State Senate Race District 37. Incumbent Eckardt has been a member of the Senate since 2015. In this year’s election, her challenger was Delegate Johnny Mautz and, after Tuesday, Mautz took over 75% of the votes. Eckardt said during the election she knew the results weren’t going to be good and that they were striking. She adds that even if the loss is painful- there are a lot of opportunities for new adventures. “I just want to say thank you to everyone that I worked with, that I’ve gotten to know, lessons learned, stories shared, lots of support for good bad and indifferent,” Sen. Eckardt, said. “I’m appreciative and honored to have served the citizens of Maryland and my role and to have served the Eastern Shore in particularly the 37th Legislative District, but obviously it’s time for me to take a break and retire.”
MARYLAND STATE
wdac.com

Maryland Voters Make Their Primary Selections

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for Maryland’s governor. Delegate Dan Cox defeated Kelly Schulz, a former Cabinet member backed by outgoing Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democrat primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had a lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Chris Chaffee won the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate while incumbent U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democrat nomination. In the race for Maryland Attorney General, Republican Michael Peroutka and Democrat Anthony Brown were projected winners.
MARYLAND STATE
WGMD Radio

Maryland Primary: Dan Cox, Wes Moore Hold Leads for Party Nominations for Governor; Democrats Select Heather Mizeur to Run in 1st Congressional District

Maryland House Delegate Dan Cox was the projected winner of the Republican primary for Governor. However, with mailed-in ballots still to be counted, former Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly Schulz was not ready to concede. Wes Moore was leading the Democratic primary for governor, followed by Tom Perez and Peter Franchot....
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania certifies primary election in 64 of 67 counties

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania has certified the results of primary elections from 64 of 67 counties, leaving out three counties in a growing legal dispute over whether to count mail-in ballots on which the voter didn't handwrite a date, state officials said Wednesday.Certification of the remaining three counties — Berks, Fayette and Lancaster — will occur once litigation is resolved, Gov. Tom Wolf's Department of State said in a statement.The May 17 primary election included nominating contests for U.S. Senate, governor, Congress and most of the Legislature.The department sued the three counties last week seeking a court order requiring...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
rockvillenights.com

Dan Cox wins GOP nomination for Maryland governor as Donald Trump hands foe Larry Hogan an embarrassing defeat

Dan Cox will be the 2022 Republican nominee for governor in Maryland, based on election results at this hour, with 2048 out of 2074 election day precinct vote totals counted so far. Gov. Larry Hogan was handed a doubly-embarrassing defeat, as Cox was endorsed by Hogan's likely 2024 presidential election rival Donald Trump, and Hogan's endorsee Kelly Schulz was rejected by a majority of Republican voters statewide. Wes Moore has a comfortable lead in the crowded Democratic race at this hour.
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Republican candidate Kelly Schulz hopes to carry on legacy of former boss, Gov. Hogan

EDGEWATER, Md. -- Well it's a bit of a proxy war, with former President Donald Trump endorsing one Republican candidate for governor, Del. Dan Cox, and Gov. Larry Hogan endorsing another, former commerce secretary Kelly Schulz.We met up with Schulz on Tuesday as she greeted voters in Glen Burnie.She served as both labor and commerce secretary under Hogan's administration and believes her experience sets her apart.Her policy proposals focus on public safety, decreasing inflation and opening more charter schools across the state."I've been able to get the job done in the past," she said. "I have a success record, whether I was in the House of Delegates, representing my district in Frederick County, or at the Department of Labor or Department of Commerce. We've been able to get good things done for hard-working Marylanders." Schulz also plans to tackle economic issues, with a main focus on the gas tax and inflation. "We're talking about lower taxes for retirees, small businesses, first-time home buyers, and make sure our economy is strong in Maryland," she said.Schulz is an opponent of abortion, but she said nothing will change with abortion rights on her watch.Cox declined multiple interview requests from WJZ.
EDGEWATER, MD
theriver953.com

FCPS search for an interim Superintendent

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) announced the resignation of Interim School Superintendent Dr. David Martin. Martin was appointed to the position after Dr. David Sovine announced his retirement from FCPS as their Superintendent effective June 30. Sovine has taken the Superintend position with Washington County Maryland Public Schools on July...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

