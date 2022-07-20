ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan. 20 Community news

By Kim Grizzard
The Daily Reflector
 2 days ago

Kids’ craft activity

JOY community center, 700 Albemarle Ave., will host a free craft activity for children from 6:30-8 p.m. today. Participants will make tissue paper suncatchers with Bonnie Jean Kuras of TEDI BEAR Children’s Advocacy Center. Visit facebook.com/joysoupkitchen.

‘Clue’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will host performances of “Clue,” a farce-meets-murder mystery at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday with additional matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Saturday. The play is based on the 1985 film that was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. General admission tickets are $20, $15 for students and seniors. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com or call 1-888-622-3868.

Republican Women

The Republican Women of Pitt County will host its monthly luncheon and speakers series on Thursday at the Greenville Country Club, 216 Country Club Drive. Social and check-in at 11:30; program and lunch begins at noon. RSVP to rwpcnc21@gmail.com required for lunch. Speakers will be Hal Weatherman founder of Electoral Education Foundation; Sandy Moyer, candidate for Pitt County school board District 7, and school board District 9 representative Benjie Forrest.

Junior League

The Junior League of Greenville will host an ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday at Simply Natural Creamery, 317 E. Arlington Blvd. The session is designed to provide information about the nonprofit organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and community improvement. Visit jlgreenvillenc.org.

Music in the Park

The May Museum, 3802 Main St., Farmville, will host Music in the Park from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday. The event will include food trucks, beer and wine, local vendors and music by Trainwreck. The event is hosted by the Friends of the May Museum and sponsored by EMI Heating and Cooling.

USA Dance

USA Dance will hold a dance 7-9 p.m. on Friday at Rivertowne Ballroom, 305 Pollock St., New Bern. Visit facebook.com/usadancegreenvillenc.

School supplies

Philippi Church will host a drive-through back-to-school community outreach event from noon-2 p.m. on Saturday, at 3760 Philippi Drive. The event will include free school supplies, food and other giveaways while supplies last.

Guided Kayaking Tour

Wildwood Park, 3450 Blue Heron Drive, will host a Guided Kayaking Tour from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday for ages 12 and older, accompanied by an adult. Cost is $15 for city residents and $18 for others. Call 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.

Open house

The Ayden Historical and Arts Society Museum, 554 Second St., will host its monthly open house from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday. Docents will be on hand to point out specific items of interest and answer questions. No admission fee, but donations are accepted. Visit aydenhistoricalandartssociety.com.

Lifelong Learning Program

East Carolina University will host a kickoff event for its Lifelong Learning program from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 12, at the Willis Building, 300 E. First St. There is no cost for the event; however, a fee is charged for fall membership and course registration. Register for the kickoff at https://go.ecu.edu/llpfall2022kickoff.

Museum fundraiser

The Greenville Museum of Art, 802 S. Evans St., is hosting the Golden Jackpot Raffle through Aug. 17. Tickets are $50 each or five for $200. The winner will receive a third of the jackpot funds raised. Last year, the fundraising total was more than $18,000. The winner will be announced at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 via social media. Visit gmoa.org for more information.

The Daily Reflector

