ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, TN

Heat Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-21 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 09:02:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Colbert; Franklin; Lauderdale; Lawrence EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 114. * WHERE...Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin AL and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, East Polk, Marion, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Marion; West Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradley, Sequatchie, Polk, eastern Marion and Hamilton Counties through 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/ At 632 AM EDT/532 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Ducktown to 6 miles northeast of Gruetli-Laager. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dunlap, Jasper, Benton, Ducktown, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden and Lakesite. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy