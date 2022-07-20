ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-20 10:53:00 Expires: 2022-07-21 07:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Interior, Deltana and Tanana Flats by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:07:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:30:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Interior; Deltana and Tanana Flats; Middle Tanana Valley; Upper Tanana Valley and the Fortymile Country Elevated Water Levels Continue on the Tanana River The Tanana River continues to run near bankfull at some locations between Tok and Manley Hot Springs. Water levels on the Tanana River are expected to remain high through the week with gradual receding waters this weekend. Expect many gravel bars to remain underwater, with increased debris moving downriver. No significant flooding is anticipated. For the latest river conditions go to www.weather.gov/aprfc.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jack, Wise by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 17:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Lake Bridgeport, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. High winds and waves can capsize boats. Target Area: Jack; Wise The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Wise County in north central Texas Southeastern Jack County in north central Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 556 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boonsville, or 10 miles southwest of Bridgeport, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridgeport, Boonsville, Cottondale, Runaway Bay and Lake Bridgeport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
JACK COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Dougherty, Lee, Randolph, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Dougherty; Lee; Randolph; Terrell Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Dougherty, southeastern Randolph, western Lee, northeastern Calhoun and Terrell Counties in southwestern Georgia through 300 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles north of Morgan to 9 miles southeast of Dawson. Movement was northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Dawson, Leesburg, Albany, Sasser, Bronwood, Stocks, Forrester, Bridges Crossroad, Palmyra, Century, Herod, Jordan Place, Cordrays Mill, Clarks Mill, Dawson Municipal A/P, Starksville, Byne Crossroads, Graves, Armena and Aycock Mill. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CALHOUN COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Southern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Inland Southern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Brevard County through 145 PM EDT At 120 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Palm Bay, moving northwest at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Palm Bay and Malabar. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Beltrami, Carlton, Cook, Itasca, Kittson, Koochiching, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beltrami; Carlton; Cook; Itasca; Kittson; Koochiching; Lake; Lake of the Woods; Roseau; St. Louis SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELTRAMI CARLTON COOK ITASCA KITTSON KOOCHICHING LAKE LAKE OF THE WOODS ROSEAU ST. LOUIS
BELTRAMI COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Belknap, Carroll, Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Belknap; Carroll; Cheshire; Coos; Grafton; Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham; Strafford; Sullivan SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NH . NEW HAMPSHIRE COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BELKNAP CARROLL CHESHIRE COOS GRAFTON HILLSBOROUGH MERRIMACK ROCKINGHAM STRAFFORD SULLIVAN
BELKNAP COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northwest Plateau HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Temperatures up to 101 expected. * WHERE...Northwest Plateau including Farmington, Aztec, and Bloomfield * WHEN...Until 8 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkshire, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 11:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkshire; Essex; Franklin; Hampden; Hampshire; Middlesex; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MA . MASSACHUSETTS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKSHIRE ESSEX FRANKLIN HAMPDEN HAMPSHIRE MIDDLESEX WORCESTER
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Covington, Jefferson Davis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 13:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Covington; Jefferson Davis A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Covington and central Jefferson Davis Counties through 130 PM CDT At 103 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lone Star, or 7 miles west of Collins, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Carson around 130 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Bassfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
COVINGTON COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bradley, East Polk, Marion, West Polk by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 02:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-21 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bradley; East Polk; Marion; West Polk Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradley, Sequatchie, Polk, eastern Marion and Hamilton Counties through 730 AM EDT/630 AM CDT/ At 632 AM EDT/532 AM CDT/, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles northwest of Ducktown to 6 miles northeast of Gruetli-Laager. Movement was south at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dunlap, Jasper, Benton, Ducktown, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, Walden and Lakesite. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Ashland, Bayfield, Douglas, Iron, Price, Sawyer, Washburn by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ashland; Bayfield; Douglas; Iron; Price; Sawyer; Washburn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 476 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WI . WISCONSIN COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ASHLAND BAYFIELD DOUGLAS IRON PRICE SAWYER WASHBURN
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Western Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 15:23:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Heat Advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time. Seniors and those with chronic health problems or mental health conditions are at an increased risk. Homes without air conditioning can be much hotter than outdoor temperatures. Use air conditioning to stay cool at home or go to a place that has air conditioning. Check on vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! In cases of heat stroke call 9 1 1. Target Area: Western Passaic HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Heat index in the upper 90s to lower 100s. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Passaic, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bergen; Essex; Hudson; Passaic; Union THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 479 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING IN NEW JERSEY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST NEW JERSEY BERGEN ESSEX HUDSON PASSAIC UNION IN NEW YORK THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST NEW YORK BRONX KINGS (BROOKLYN) NASSAU NEW YORK (MANHATTAN) ORANGE QUEENS RICHMOND (STATEN ISLAND) ROCKLAND WESTCHESTER
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Bay, South Walton by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:24:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Bay; South Walton HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected. * WHERE...Walton and Bay County Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Ashley, Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Ashley; Chicot HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, southeast Arkansas and central Mississippi. * WHEN...11 AM to 7 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ASHLEY COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Cheyenne, Logan, Rawlins, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-23 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-23 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cheyenne; Logan; Rawlins; Thomas HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /1 PM CDT/ TO 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...Heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...In Kansas, Rawlins, Cheyenne, Thomas and Logan Counties. In Nebraska, Hitchcock and Dundy Counties. * WHEN...From noon MDT /1 PM CDT/ to 7 PM MDT /8 PM CDT/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
CHEYENNE COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Klamath Basin and the Fremont-Winema National Forest Gusty Winds with Very Low Humidity Today and Thursday .Gusty afternoon and evening westerly winds combined with very dry relative humidity and dry vegetation will result in critical fire weather conditions in portions of Siskiyou, Modoc, Lake, and Klamath counties on Thursday. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR STRONG GUSTY WIND WITH LOW RH FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 624 * Impacts: Strong, gusty wind with low relative humidity and critically dry vegetation will greatly increase the spread potential of any new and existing fires. * Affected area: In South Central OR...Fire Weather Zone 624. * Wind: Southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * Humidity: 5 to 15 percent. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Lemhi by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 11:37:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-25 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Lemhi AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FROM THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY FOR Lemhi County * WHAT...Air Quality Advisory because degraded air quality due to wildfire smoke. Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. * WHERE...Lemhi County. * WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT Monday July 25 * IMPACTS...Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors. THIS STATEMENT IS ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY, AIR QUALITY GROUP FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT DEQ`s Idaho Falls Regional Office at (208) 528-2650
LEMHI COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Calvert, Dorchester, Somerset, St. Marys, Wicomico, Worcester by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-21 13:05:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calvert; Dorchester; Somerset; St. Marys; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 480 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE CALVERT DORCHESTER SOMERSET ST. MARYS WICOMICO WORCESTER
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: South Big Horn Basin, Worland BLM RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low Humidities...Hot Temperatures...and Strong Gusty Winds will create erratic fire behavior with any new or existing fires. * AFFECTED AREA: In North Central WY...Fire Weather Zone 282. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In North Central WY...Hot Springs...Washakie. * WIND: Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 10 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Highs in the mid 90s.
HOT SPRINGS COUNTY, WY

