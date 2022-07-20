ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, NC

Blu Farm to Table set to open in Washington, N.C., in August

By Christina Ruotolo Hot Dish Writer
Last week, I was craving a healthy summer meal, so I made a tomato sandwich on white bread with Miracle Whip, salt and pepper, paired it with a glass of sweet iced tea and a steamed ear of fresh corn slathered in dairy-free butter and sugar.

It was transformative, not just because it tasted like heaven, but because it reminded me of my childhood and it connected me to the land. Eating fresh produce that a hard-working farmer planted and harvested helped me to step back in time for a few minutes to my family table.

Most of us are seeking this type of dining experience called farm-to-table in which we taste beyond the plate where food transports not only our taste buds but our memories.

Healthy, fresh colorful vegetables, berries, meats and fish harvested or caught by our neighbors just makes the connection to the way things taste deeper, richer and more meaningful.

I’m excited this week to introduce a brand-new restaurant that will open in Washington, N.C., in just a few weeks. Blu Farm to Table, located at 129. E. Main St., is more than just a meal. Blu is a farm-to-table dining experience offering eclectic, seasonal, globally inspired menus, driven by a commitment to serving local, sustainable and responsibly-sourced ingredients.

The team behind Blu Farm to Table is owner and operator Vickie Desourdy, executive chef Everett Garner, and customer relations manager Alexis Hood.

The restaurant Blu Farm to Table is the final piece to the Lane Blu brand connecting Style + Decor + Dining. Desourdy opened the first part of her dream two years ago. She always wanted the restaurant to open first, but COVID got in the way. She focused her efforts on the first two pieces instead.

Lane Blu features high-end kitchen appliances and cookware, olive oils and vinegars, cooking products as well as seasonal gifts. It also offers in-home cooking classes to small groups.

Next door to that is Lane Blu Boutique, featuring one-of-a-kind furniture pieces and textiles. The Blu Farm to Table dining experience is the final puzzle piece and a natural extension of the Lane Blu brand.

The restaurant will offer an extensive array of gluten- and dairy-free offerings, rooftop dining overlooking the Pamlico River, memorable craft-made cocktails, and a globally inspired menu sourced almost exclusively from the fields and waters of eastern North Carolina.

When Desourdy opened Lane Blu over two years ago, she wanted it to be Washington’s resource for what’s on the cusp of trending, using her unique style influenced by her travels. While serving in the military, she saw trauma patients who had specific dietary needs similar to hers. She is dairy and gluten intolerant.

She teamed up with executive chef Everett Garner to deliver a dining experience that honors eastern North Carolina’s agrarian traditions, showcases the vast and plentiful bounty of our land, rivers and sea, and celebrates progress towards a sustainable food system that will allow future generations to continue enjoying the fresh, clean and healthy food grown, raised and caught right here at home.

Blu Farm to Table has also partnered with local growers to provide the freshest ingredients. Because the restaurant offers everything fresh and homegrown, the menu will change, sometimes weekly and seasonally. This allows diners to eat the freshest meal possible.

I was lucky to get a first taste of the charming menu inspired by summer’s bounty, starting with a Peach Mojito made with muddled peaches and mint, peach balsamic, fresh lime, simple syrup, prosecco, rum and topped with a grilled peach slice. It was like biting into a fresh peach with various textures from the smooth, yet pulpy peach puree to the spices from the rum that warm the throat on the way down.

The next cocktail was the Blackberry Basil Margarita made with muddled blackberry and basil, freshly squeezed sour mix, tequila with a cane sugar and spiced tea rim. It tasted vibrant and tart with floral notes throughout. For those who don’t want alcohol, the restaurant offers signature blueberry and hibiscus iced tea.

For my appetizer, I tried the charred corn and roasted peach gazpacho which celebrates the flavors of summer made with sweet corn. Gazpacho is a cold soup made from raw, blended vegetables. It was fresh and creamy with hints of sweetness throughout and it cooled the palate.

Next, I tried two of Blu Farm to Table’s entrees. The first was a seared butcher steak with blackberry Romesco over Pommes Puree (creamy potatoes) with grilled summer squash and topped with frizzled carrots. This was a colorful tribute to a farm in summer and had a rustic homesteader feel.

The steak was fork tender, juicy and succulent. The sweet blackberry sauce offered a hint of tartness mixed with creamy potatoes and woody carrots. The flavors evolve and harmonize on the tongue.

Next, I tried the pan seared cobia topped with cucumber and tomato relish, pecan pesto, sweet corn marscapone Risotto and a roasted okra crisp. This dish celebrates the sea with a flaky, meaty, tender and clean cobia fillet caught earlier that day.

It pairs beautifully with fresh salsa, hints of herb and spice from the pecan pesto and warm summer rings of buttery squash. The okra was sweet and the Risotto was velvety, as well as tangy from the marscapone. It was a delight for the summer senses.

To end my tasting, I sampled the mixed berry trifle which is both a gluten-free and dairy-free dish featuring a pound cake made from Desourdy’s grandmother’s recipe. Top it with a coconut cream whipped cream and fresh blackberries and blueberries. It was sweet, creamy and a nod to summer sunsets. Blackberry, blueberry and lemon are always a match made in heaven.

My journey was truly a farm-to-table experience that connects you to food and the community all in one trip.

Now remember, Blu Farm to Table doesn’t open until the beginning of August. Reservations are preferred so make sure to make a reservation for dinner, or stop by for lunch. Closed on Tuesdays, the restaurant will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays as well as Wednesdays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for Sunday brunch. To make a reservation, call 917-334-5107 or visit the website, www.blufarmtotable.com.

