Royal Oak woman charged with assault, disturbing school operations requests jury trial

DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Dover Police Department has charged a 26-year-old in connection with the July 10th arson at a Target department store. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Desmond Smith and executed a search warrant at his residence in Dover on Monday at 11 a.m. According to police, Smith was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with first-degree arson, recklessly endangering and other related charges. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $137,000 cash bond. Smith had been identified through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store, authorities say. Police believe Smith set the fire to distract from him stealing a cart full of merchandise The joint investigation was led by the Dover Police Department and the City of Dover Fire Marshal’s Office.

DOVER, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO