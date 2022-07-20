ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MD

Royal Oak woman charged with assault, disturbing school operations requests jury trial

By NATALIE JONES
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 2 days ago
EASTON — A Royal Oak woman accused of assault, disorderly conduct and disturbing school operations in connection to a March incident at St. Michaels Middle High School requested a jury trial Tuesday.

The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

