Royal Oak woman charged with assault, disturbing school operations requests jury trial

Ocean City Today
Charges against Berlin daycare facility helper dropped
Charges against a 72-year-old Whaleyman accused of sexually abusing two minors at a daycare facility in Berlin in September 2021 have been dropped. Paul Edward Whitehead was accused in January of felony charges of second-degree rape, sexually abusing a minor, and third-degree sexual offenses, along with sexual offense involving sexual contact and second-degree assault, both misdemeanors.
Ocean City Today
Car suspected in fatal hit-and-run found, paddle-out planned
Key details are emerging regarding the hit-and-run accident that occurred on the night of July 11 that claimed the life of 14-year-old Gavin Knupp of Ocean Pines. The Maryland State Police announced on Monday that they had located and seized a black Mercedes they suspect was involved in the case. According to a press release, damage on the vehicle matched evidence left at the scene of the accident that occurred on Grays Corner Road, not far from Crabs-To-Go Seafood Market.
Suspects At Large After Assaulting, Pointing Gun At Pizza Delivery Man In Waldorf: Sheriff
A group of unruly juveniles are at large in Maryland after allegedly assaulting a delivery man and pointing a gun at him during a robbery in Charles County, the sheriff’s office announced. Officers from the Charles County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4500 block of Grebe Place in Waldorf,...
Anne Arundel Officer Assaulted By Combative Suspect During Arrest
An Anne Arundel County police officer was assaulted after attempting to transport a wanted suspect to a detention center following his arrest, authorities say. Alonzo Banks, 31, who has no fixed address, was arrested on outstanding warrants at 11 a.m., Tuesday, July 19 when he assaulted the officer, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department.
Ocean City Today
Ocean City sunroof shooter sentenced to 25 years
Antonio Jermain Epps, 28, of District Heights, Maryland was sentenced to a 25-year jail term last week in Worcester County Court for a crime he committed last summer. On June 13, 2021, Epps was sitting inside a vehicle parked outside an Ocean City hotel with Jameal Danielle McLeod, 29, of Capitol Heights when a man walking on top of vehicles fell through their sunroof.
Police Investigating Attempted Robbery At Glen Burnie Gas Station Convenience Store
GLEN BURNIE, MD (POLICE BLOTTER) – On July 18, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m. officers, responded to a report of an attempted robbery that had just occurred at the American Food Mart and Gas Station located at 5502 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie. “The employee stated that a black...
Investigators Seek Suspects In Stabbing Outside Lusby Restaurant
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance in locating and identifying suspects involved in a stabbing at a popular Calvert County restaurant. On Wednesday, July 20, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert as they attempt to locate suspects involved in a fight involving a large group of people at Atomic Seafood in Lusby earlier this month.
Man Wanted on Police Warrant Assaulted Cops
ANNAPOLIS, MD – Police have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Alonzo Banks who was charged for assaulting police officers while being taken into custody on an active warrant. Police said on Tuesday, at approximately 11:00 a.m. an officer was transporting a wanted subject with outstanding warrants to the Jennifer...
Police: Knife wielding driver threatened to kill entire road construction crew in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police have charged a driver who allegedly threatened to kill an entire road construction crew. It happened Tuesday around 1:30pm in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie. That's where construction was going on, causing traffic to...
Man Who Sped Through Construction Site, Later Returned with Knife to ‘kill everyone’
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police Arrested 67-year-old Bob Evans after he drove through a worksite and returned with a knife, threatening to kill workers at the site. According to police, on Tuesday, at around 1:30 p.m., officers responded for an armed subject with a knife in the area of Harriet Drive and Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Glen Burnie.
Shots fired at SUV with 3 people inside on Route 50 in Prince George's Co., police say
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Someone shot at a vehicle traveling on Route 50 in Prince George's County early Thursday morning and police are working to figure out exactly what happened. Maryland State Police say troopers were called to the area of eastbound Route 50 at Kenilworth Avenue for a...
Middletown Man Arrested After Running from Police, Loaded Gun and Marijuana Recovered
WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Middletown man on gun charges. Authorities state that on July 8 at approximately 6:37 p.m., members of the Street Crimes Unit were in the area of 24th and Washington Streets when they attempted to make contact with 27-year-old Jauwaun Smith, who was wanted on multiple outstanding capiases and a warrant. As officers approached, Smith fled on foot but was quickly taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun as well as 1.9 grams of marijuana.
Police investigate deadly Woodbridge double shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Woodbridge that killed one man and injured another. According to the Prince William County Police Department, three men were standing on the sidewalk around 7 p.m. at the 16600 block of Georgetown Road on July 20, when two unknown men appeared from a nearby alley. Police said the two men began shooting at the three men, hitting multiple cars in the process, before running away.
Glen Burnie 7-Eleven Held up at Gunpoint Sunday Night
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police in Glen Burnie are searching for a suspect who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint Sunday night. According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 7600 Ritchie Highway for a holdup alarm. “Upon arrival, store employees advised a black...
Shooting Suspect At Large After Killing Prince George's County Man: Police
A suspect is still on the loose after the fatal shooting of a Forestville man in Washington DC, police say. Shelton Robinson, 34, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3600 block of Jay Street in Northeast around 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.
Gas Station Attendant Robbed at Knifepoint, Suspect Arrested
COLUMBIA, MD – Police in Columbia have announced an arrest in the July 2nd armed robbery at the Shell station on Cradlerock Way. “An employee reported that he was approached by a male suspect who displayed a knife and demanded cash. The victim complied and the suspect fled. No one was injured. Through investigation, police identified the suspect and arrested him,” police said.
Gunshot Victim Leaps Out Of Moving Vehicle On Route 295 In Anne Arundel County: State Police
A man is in the hospital with injuries sustained from jumping out of a moving vehicle after being shot on a Glen Burnie road, officials say. The 21-year-old victim was driving south on Route 295 when his vehicle was shot at around 2:45 a.m., Wednesday, July 20, according to Maryland State Police.
26-Year-Old Desmond Smith Charged With Arson In Dover Target Fire, Police Say
DOVER, Del. (CBS) — The Dover Police Department has charged a 26-year-old in connection with the July 10th arson at a Target department store. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Desmond Smith and executed a search warrant at his residence in Dover on Monday at 11 a.m. According to police, Smith was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with first-degree arson, recklessly endangering and other related charges. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $137,000 cash bond. Smith had been identified through the collection and examination of in-store surveillance footage and physical evidence from the store, authorities say. Police believe Smith set the fire to distract from him stealing a cart full of merchandise The joint investigation was led by the Dover Police Department and the City of Dover Fire Marshal’s Office.
Suspect Who Pulled Knife on Patrons at Ferndale Tavern Charged
GLEN BURNIE, MD – Police have announced the arrest of 33-year-old William Weeks who is alleged to have pulled a knife and threatened patrons at the Ferndale Tavern Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at the Ferndale Tavern...
Ocean City Today
High-speed chase leads in Ocean City leads to drug arrest
An Elkridge man faces over 40 charges after leading police on a high-speed chase through Ocean City and running on foot before being caught with drugs and taken into custody. Ricky Emmanuel Eberhart-El, 33, was arrested by Ocean City Police at approximately 2 a.m. on July 11 on Old Landing Road and charged with a host of offenses, including theft, concealing a deadly weapon, possession of marijuana with distribution intent, possession of drugs other than marijuana, driving while impaired, obstructing and hindering an investigation, driving an unregistered vehicle, eluding police in a vehicle and on foot, reckless driving and speeding.
