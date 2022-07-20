Here's what you shouldn't do with your Apple tech

Now's a good time to pick up a few AirTags while you can get a four-pack for one of the best prices we've seen. Amazon has the multipack of Apple's Bluetooth trackers for $89, or 10 percent off their usual rate. While the bundle briefly dropped to $85 on Prime Day last week, this $89 sale price is still a good deal, especially for those that have more than one item they'd want to keep track of with the gadgets. If a single AirTag is enough for you, you can pick one up for $27.50 right now.

