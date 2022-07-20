ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Here's what you shouldn't do with your Apple tech

By Jim McCauley
Creative Bloq
Creative Bloq
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everybody knows that if you accidentally tip water all over your MacBook Pro or drop your iPhone in a pond, the best way to rescue it is to cover it in rice...

www.creativebloq.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

iOS 16 is on the way, but not for all iPhones – here’s how to check

The iOS 16 update is set to roll out to the public come this fall. Currently in beta, it comes with a slew of new and exciting features. With the new iOS 16 update, you’ll be able to lock photo albums with Face ID. You can also see Wi-Fi passwords, unsend iMessages, and remove photo backgrounds, among others.
CELL PHONES
PC Magazine

How to Take a Screenshot on Your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch

If you need to preserve what's on your screen, a screenshot is your simplest and best option. The process is easy for iPhone and iPad users, but it differs depending on your phone model. Meanwhile, Apple Watch owners have only one option, but it might not be obvious at first.
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

How to update all of your Apple devices

Here's a quick, simple, and no-nonsense way to update your Apple devices. It is recommended to be on a stable Wi-Fi connection to update, and note that some updates are not available over a cellular connection. Also, make sure that devices are on charge, or you have a charger handy...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Hands on: Apple's Home app in iOS 16 has an all-new design

The Home app has been redesigned with a focus on simple navigation and improved controls in iOS 16. Here's what's new. As Apple improved its support for more device types in smart homes, it did little to change how the Home app interfaced with them. User's homes would grow and quickly become difficult to manage given enough devices, scenes, and rooms were added.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Apple Store#Genius Bar#Smart Phone#Ios#Tiktok
PC Magazine

How to Record the Screen (With Sound) on Your iPhone or iPad

If you want to capture video of your iPhone or iPad screen, you don't even need to download an app to complete the task. The ability to record activity on your screen is built right in to iOS and iPadOS through a feature called Screen Recording. With this tool, you...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple's AirTag four-pack is on sale for $89 right now

Now's a good time to pick up a few AirTags while you can get a four-pack for one of the best prices we've seen. Amazon has the multipack of Apple's Bluetooth trackers for $89, or 10 percent off their usual rate. While the bundle briefly dropped to $85 on Prime Day last week, this $89 sale price is still a good deal, especially for those that have more than one item they'd want to keep track of with the gadgets. If a single AirTag is enough for you, you can pick one up for $27.50 right now.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iOS 15.6 Is Here: All the Updates That Hit Your iPhone

Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates for its devices. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes -- including for an error that incorrectly showed phone storage as full -- and a new feature for the TV app aimed at live sports. The...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
CNET

In iOS 16 a New iPhone Tool Makes Photobombing a Thing of the Past

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference. Apple's iOS 16 will include a lot of new iPhone features like editable Messages and a customizable lock screen. But there was one feature that truly grabbed my attention during WWDC 2022, despite taking up less than 15 seconds of the event.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Is your iPhone not charging? Here's what to do

Pro tip — if there's smoke coming out the phone, that's usually not a good sign. If your iPhone isn’t charging when you plug it in, then you have a big problem. Hopefully, it is one on a small list of minor fixable things, but if you’re unlucky, it could be something as major and expensive as a faulty battery needing to be replaced by Apple. Here is that checklist of possibilities to work through if your iPhone refuses to juice up.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

You Can Now Edit And Delete Messages On iPhone: Here's How

Apple's latest iOS 16 update (still in Beta when this article is published) now lets iPhone users edit and delete messages in a jiffy. In May, we reported that Apple may be introducing some welcomed improvements to the iPhone's lock screen. In a press release, Apple described iOS 16 as a "big release" that "will change the way you experience iPhone." Among the notable changes include a better-personalized lock screen, new Mail app upgrades, Live Text support for videos, and a more seamless CarPlay app optimized for multiple vehicle displays.
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

What’s new in iOS 15.6 (Video)

Yesterday Apple released iOS 15.6 for the iPhone, they also released iPad 15.6 for the iPad.watchOS 8.7 for the Apple Watch and macOS 12.5 Monterey for the Mac. Now we get to find out what new features are included in the latest iOS 15.6 software update for the iPhone in a new video from Zollotech. The video below gives us a look at the latest version of IOS and the changes that it brings to the iPhone.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

5 Nothing Phone(1) features that should scare Apple

A few weeks ago, the news broke loose that there was a brand new smartphone on the block looking to make an impact. With an Android operating system and a unique design, the Nothing Phone(1) gathered a lot of attention and has piqued our interest. Today, Nothing formally announced the...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Snapchat+ subscribers can now use the app on more than just iPhone

Once a mobile-exclusive app, Snap has announced the launch of browser-based version of its messaging service. After 11 years, Snapchat can now be used on your desktop instead of just your iPhone. Snapchat for Web is just for Snapchat+ subscribers right now, but will gradually be available to all users.
CELL PHONES
Apple Insider

How to make a custom iPhone ringtone in iOS 15

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — If youriPhone's ringtone is hard to make out in public, or you're simply tired of what's available, here's how to personalize your mobile device with a custom ringtone.
CELL PHONES
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy