Barrow County, GA

Free and Reduced Lunch Application Update - July 19, 2022

barrow.k12.ga.us
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFree and Reduced Lunch applications will...

www.barrow.k12.ga.us

gwinnettcitizen.com

Back to School 2022: Students return to school on Wednesday, August 3 with staggered start to in-person learning

All Gwinnett County Public Schools’ (GCPS) students will begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 3, with a staggered start for in-person learning. Kindergartners, 1st, 6th, and 9th graders, as well as students with special needs who are served in a small-group will start in-person learning on August 3. All other students will participate in digital learning at home. On August 4, in-person learning begins for all other grades.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
WABE

Audit of DeKalb County Schools reveals million-dollar questions

Two years ago, the DeKalb County School District was in serious trouble. A state audit revealed material weaknesses in the district’s internal financial controls, and the bond credit rating company Moody’s was preparing to downgrade the district’s credit rating over late financial filings. Current Chief Financial Officer...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Local
Georgia Education
Barrow County, GA
Education
County
Barrow County, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include First Lady’s visit to Athens

First Lady Jill Biden is due in Athens this afternoon: she and US Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will visit the University of Georgia. UGA is the last leg on a three-state for the wife of President Joe Biden. A committee that is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the Georgia...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens homelessness service providers adjust to heat

The heat in Athens this summer has been “no joke,” said Stacey Sexton, a local woman who is currently experiencing homelessness. Many people would agree with Sexton’s sentiment — the heat can make spending almost any amount of time outside feel unbearable. In Athens, the heat sometimes poses more danger than just discomfort. Spending time outside in high temperatures can cause heat stroke or heat exhaustion, which can be deadly.
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Mayor Girtz on Reinstating Mask Requirement in Athens

Athens residents and visitors are once again being required to mask up while inside government facilities. The mask mandate comes after the Centers for Disease Control updated Clarke County’s community level of COVID-19 to high in its most recent report. The Mayor explains how the determination is made. The...
ATHENS, GA
NewsBreak
Education
CBS 46

Restaurant Report Card: JJ Fish & Chicken fails with 52; SabaRaba’s scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - On Tara Boulevard in Clayton County, there’s trouble brewing at a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro. JJ Fish & Chicken failed with 52 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says chicken, fish and coleslaw were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, raw fish was thawing in stagnant water. And there were rodent droppings and flies in the facility. CBS46 questioned management about the pest problem.
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Daily World

Fulton County COVID-19 Update: It’s Back and It’s Bad

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention lists Fulton community level as high. The latest updates on the impact of COVID-19 in Fulton County place the community level as high according the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC). Fulton County has moved into this territory after the spread of Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 throughout the County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

LifeLine to hold free adoption weekend

LifeLine Animal Project is waiving fees for all pet adoptions over the upcoming weekend. LifeLine, which manages DeKalb and Fulton County Animal Services, will offer free adoptions from July 22-24 to address overcrowding, according to a press release. About 1,100 animals came into both counties shelters during the month of June, but only around 425 of those animals were adopted.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Atlanta Magazine

Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia

For over 40 years, Arthritis & Rheumatology of Georgia has been committed to providing the highest standard of care to our patients in an atmosphere of professionalism, compassion, and caring. We are honored to be part of Atlanta’s Top Doctors. ARG physicians are double board certified in rheumatology and internal medicine. Our providers have extensive experience in the diagnoses and management of connective tissue diseases. We offer an array of services that support the treatment of our patients, including a newly renovated in-house infusion suite, laboratory services, and ultrasonography. Our infusion nurses and administrative staff are dedicated to delivering exceptional service. We assist patients with insurance prior authorizations, pharmaceutical benefit programs, and provide insight to your healthcare choices and costs. Conveniently located in the Northside Doctors Centre, our office is pleased to offer in-person and telemedicine appointments. Our mission is to help our patients recapture their lifestyle, and we look forward to serving your healthcare needs.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Free Food Commune helping struggling Georgia families put food on table

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With inflation now reported at 9.1% in June, many Georgia families are stretching just to pay for groceries. A community program that saves and re-distributes food in metro Atlanta is stepping up to meet the demand for affordable food. “While the other agencies are feeding the...
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Repairs to College Station could total $460,000

Emergency repairs to College Station Road now have a price tag attached. It could cost Athens-Clarke County as much as $460,000 to fix westbound lanes on College Station Road, after a broken water main rendered the road unsafe for automobile traffic. The base bid from contractor E. R. Snell was just under $370,000; the bid also includes $70,000 for contingencies and an incentive of up to $20,000 for completing the work before the August 12 deadline.
ATHENS, GA

