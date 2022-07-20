Nina Chanel Abney's bold new NFT art collection is the best yet

Many people these days try hard to find things that will help them relax and break free of stress, but Mother Nature has had solutions for these since the beginning of our planet. Gently flowing brooks, soft raindrops, and rhythmic crashing of waves are just some of the sounds that help bring our minds to a calmer state. Trees gracefully dancing in the wind and light playing on the water’s surface offer a similar hypnotic effect to our eyes. While these occur naturally outdoors, some are harder to recreate indoors and on demand. We have many audio files and even services that try to bring these calming sounds to our ears, and this artistic kinetic lamp tries to do the same for our eyes by mimicking the hypnotic effect of light reflecting off the water and onto surfaces.

