A 27-year-old woman was fatally struck by two passing cars early Wednesday as she stood outside her disabled Mercedes on the Bruckner Expressway in the Bronx, cops said. The woman was traveling north on the Bruckner near the E. 138th St. exit in Mott Haven around 3:15 a.m. when her car died, investigators were told. After she got out of her stalled luxury car, she was clipped by a passing gray ...

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO