Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Gilmour loan, Romano updates on Gibbs-White and Cornet

By Calvin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Everton matchday! The Toffees are back in action for the second and last game of their United States pre-season tour as they take on Minnesota United of the MLS tonight. Everton’s new away kit has dropped and it’s resplendent in its pink beauty! The Blues have gone...

Daily Mail

Former PE teacher Sarina Wiegman is a tough taskmaster whose 'eyes can spit fire'... but the laser-focused Dutch coach gets results and her bold early subs against Spain saved England's Euro campaign and brought glory within reach

It's all well and good sticking 20 goals past Latvia in qualifying, or attaining double figures against Luxembourg and North Macedonia. It's all well and good coasting through the group stage, racking up 14 unanswered goals to sweep aside Austria, Norway and Northern Ireland. But when England were really under...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Neymar Was Never Offered to Manchester City - Thankfully

Having signed Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Moreno and Kalvin Phillips over the summer, City have allowed Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave. Two more players to go through the revolving door could be the incoming Marc Cucurella from Brighton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko looks to be Arsenal bound. But one...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

What’s in an armband?: Evolution of Captaincy and Harry Maguire

A fish rots from the head down. Manchester United’s one of the biggest fishes around. This fish looks very different heading into the 2022/23 season. It’s got a new CEO, a Director of Football with greater powers, a new manager, but the same captain. For many Manchester United fans, the fish will never change as long as the Glazer family is its head.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Layvin Kurzawa
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Jordan Pickford
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Bremer joins Juventus, Man City open talks for Cucurella, Dybala unveiled at Roma, more

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Gleison Bremer joins Juventus as the Italian club wins the race against Inter Milan, who are now working to sign Fiorentina's Nikola Milenkovic. Manchester City are set to open talks with Brighton for the transfer of Cucurella, as Zinchenko leaves the club to join Arsenal. Let's get to latest:
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Minnesota United#Gibbs White#Everton#Mls#Itk
Daily Mail

Former England batter Jonathan Trott has been appointed Afghanistan head coach with fellow former Three Lions batter Graham Thorpe unable to take up the role he was appointed to four months ago

Jonathan Trott has been named as head coach of Afghanistan just four months after they appointed Graham Thorpe. Trott, 41, will join up with the squad early next month on the tour of Ireland with fellow ex-England batter Thorpe still too ill to take up the role. In March, the...
WORLD
BBC

Gleison Bremer: Juventus sign Brazilian defender from Torino

Juventus have signed Brazilian defender Gleison Bremer from city rivals Torino on a five-year contract in a deal worth 41m euros (£34.8m). The 25-year-old replaces Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt, who joined Bayern Munich on Tuesday. Bremer made 110 appearances for Torino after joining from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Official: Henry Lawrence joins MK Dons on loan from Chelsea

Having already experienced League One football with his loan at AFC Wimbledon last season, Chelsea defender Henry Lawrence has returned to England’s third tier by joining Milton Keynes Dons on a season-long loan stint today. Moving to MK Dons might be a massive change of scenery for the 20-year-old...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Sadio Mane Bests Mohamed Salah to Win African Player of the Year

Sadio Mane was named African Player of the Year for the second year in a row. This time, however, the Senegalese international will be returning to Bavaria rather than Merseyside after the award show. After a blockbuster 2021-22 campaign in which the 30-year-old led his nation to lift the 2022...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

James McAtee a Wanted Man, Manchester City Want him to Stay

James McAtee wants to break through at City, but has received so many offers from top sides that a decision will be made on whether to take the opportunity to play regularly over the next 12 months, with a view to returning closer to the first team next summer. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Wednesday July 20th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
UEFA
SB Nation

Minnesota United 4-0 Everton | Three Takeaways From a Troubling End to the US Tour

Many fans have been calling out for Everton to play a three-man midfield for some time and their wish was granted as the team took to the Allianz Field on Wednesday evening (early the following morning in the UK). It’s fair to say things do not go exactly to plan, as their MLS opponents ripped them through the centre of the park on a fairly regular basis, particularly during the first 45 minutes. The problem wasn’t with the formation, a 4-3-3, but with the personnel entrusted with carrying out Lampard’s game plan. After withstanding a little early pressure from their enthusiastic hosts, the Blues took control and imposed themselves in a manner that would have met approval from their boss, enjoying much possession and creating a few decent chances. This continued for a while after Everton fell behind to a penalty conceded for a handball by Tom Davies, until their momentum was disrupted by a brace of Minnesota goals on 32 and 36 minutes.
SAINT PAUL, MN
SB Nation

Luke Southwood Heads To Cheltenham Town On Loan

Luke Southwood is off to League One side Cheltenham Town on loan for the season. The 24-year-old is actually out of contract next summer, so unless there are any hidden extension clauses in his current deal or he agrees a new one, which seems unlikely at this stage, we may well have seen the last of him in a Reading shirt.
SOCCER

