Racine, WI

Food for Thought networking event set July 21 | Local News

By Lynn Sommers
dailybadgerbulletin.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRACINE—The Racine County Economic Development Corp. (RCEDC) will host a networking event called Food for Thought from 2 to 4 pm Thursday, July 21, at Murray Mansion, 2219 Washington Ave....

dailybadgerbulletin.com

spectrumnews1.com

New Kenosha coffee shop aims to impact veterans

KENOSHA, Wis. — A new coffee shop for veterans recently opened in Kenosha. Bunker’s Coffee House for veterans has made an impact in just their first two weeks of being open. They have been able to help veterans in need in the Kenosha community. Maureen Szczepankiewiczli is a Navy veteran who is proud of her service.
KENOSHA, WI
milwaukeemag.com

13 Things to Do in Milwaukee This Weekend: July 22-24

FRIDAY AT 10 A.M. | W. WASHINGTON ST. BETWEEN S. 9TH & S. 10TH. The bright street mural in the Walker Square neighborhood, created by local artists Katie Avila and Whitney Salgado from LUNA (Latinas Organizadas eN las Artes), is getting a refresh. Swing by, grab a paintbrush and help brighten the Washington Corridor Active Street.
MILWAUKEE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarship: 2 winners announced

RACINE – The Racine Police Association recently announced the 2022 recipients of the John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarships. This year’s scholarships have been awarded to Abigail Stultz and Caroline Mork. John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarship. The John D. Hetland Memorial Scholarships began after the death of Officer John...
RACINE, WI
racinecountyeye.com

Pop-up food pantry takes place at Anthony Lane COP House July 21

The Racine Police Department is hosting a pop-up food pantry. This community event is free and welcomes those in need to attend. It will take place today, from 4:30 p.m. until 6 p.m. or while supplies last. The food pantry will take place every third Thursday of the month. Pop-up...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Brookfield commission OKs plans for BJ’s Restaurant

BROOKFIELD — BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse could replace the permanently closed TGI Fridays on Bluemound Road in Brookfield as plans to replace the existing building were approved by the Brookfield Plan Commission. The commission unanimously approved the plans for a single-story brick restaurant with outdoor seating and 96...
BROOKFIELD, WI
kenosha.com

Kenosha Eats: General Tso’s Chicken

With a proven track record in marketing and operations in the local restaurant industry, Tagliapietra shares his love of Kenosha and all of its tasty offerings through his weekly food column. The Restaurant:. China House, 4221 75th St., is a family-owned Chinese restaurant that has been serving the Kenosha community...
KENOSHA, WI
On Milwaukee

Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moving to new location

Two years ago, Big Daddy's BBQ and Soul Food moved into the space at 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd. in Riverwest. According to a Facebook post, the eatery will move to 9201 W. Capitol Dr. The Riverwest location has already closed and the date of service in the new place will...
FRANKLIN, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

CapTel laying off hundreds of Wisconsin workers

MADISON, Wis. — CapTel, a company that provides phone captioning services for the deaf and those with hearing loss, is laying off hundreds of workers in southern Wisconsin. In a notice filed Wednesday with the state’s Department of Workforce Development, CapTel said it plans to permanently lay off 276 employees in Madison and Milwaukee. Twenty-eight of the workers are in...
MADISON, WI
TMJ4 News

Potential casino to be built in Kenosha County

KENOSHA — The Menominee Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International have partnered to relaunch an effort to build a casino and entertainment district in Kenosha County. According to a news release, the tribe would be the owner of the destination, which is slated to consist of a casino, Hard Rock music venue, Hard Rock cafe, hotel, and other amenities. Hard Rock would be the developer and manager of the project.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Country Thunder: Record crowds expected, safety prep underway

TWIN LAKES, Wis. - Country music fans will descend on Twin Lakes this weekend, a field the setting for the Country Thunder music festival. Organizers expect a record-breaking 40,000 people to attend the four-day festival – about seven times the small Kenosha County village's population. "It’s going to be...
TWIN LAKES, WI
racinecountyeye.com

City of Racine Marijuana advisory referendum goes to November 8 ballot

RACINE – City of Racine voters will have their second opportunity in four years to weigh in on the legalization of marijuana. Racine Common Council, on a 10-2 vote Tuesday, approved a resolution to place an advisory referendum on the Nov. 8 general election ballot to measure public opinion on marijuana legalization. The yes-or-no question will state: “Should marijuana be legalized for adult-use, taxed and regulated like alcohol?”
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Air & Water Show practice runs fuel excitement

MILWAUKEE - If you did not see them on Thursday, July 21, you might have heard them. We are talking about practice runs for the aircraft taking part in the Milwaukee Air & Water Show on Saturday and Sunday. Consider this – people in the crowd watching this weekend's show...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Nearly two dozen Wauwatosa protest tickets and cases dismissed

Nearly two dozen tickets and cases related to Wauwatosa’s protests during 2020 have been dismissed to date. While not stemming from the city’s October 2020 curfew, the tickets were issued to protesters at other points throughout the year. Many of the tickets, costing hundreds or thousands of dollars, were issued for disorderly conduct, obstructing, resisting an officer, disobeying orders and violating the requirement that protesters register for a special event permit.
WAUWATOSA, WI
On Milwaukee

Food truck faves: Pico's Tacos

Join us on Saturday, July 23 for some lakeside munchies at the second annual OnMilwaukee Food Truck Fest. Choose from a menu of 20 trucks and enjoy the live DJ, games and entertainment. It's the biggest gathering of the best food on four wheels. Pico’s Tacos truck is headed here...
MILWAUKEE, WI
iHeartRadio

This Wisconsin's Tallest Building

There is nothing quite like overlooking the skyline of a large city. Though each building is a different height, shape, and style, it all blends together beautifully when you look at it from afar. And when you are right in the middle of it all looking up, you almost feel like you are apart of the city's design. Since the dawn of skyscrapers, there has been great competition to build the tallest building in the world. On a smaller scale, a few different buildings have held the title of the tallest building in America and in each individual state.
WISCONSIN STATE
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Kristine Schmidt Obituary (1956 – 2022) – Kenosha, WI

KENOSHA – Kristine Schmidt, age 66, passed away on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at The Bay at Waters Edge in Kenosha. Memorial services honoring Kris’s life will be held at 4:30 pm on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be held on Sunday, July 24, 2022 from 2:00 pm until the time of the service at the funeral home.
KENOSHA, WI

