Yum! Best Nachos in Jersey Among the Best in the United States

From July 29th to July 31st, the New Jersey Lottery’s Festival of Ballooning is returning to Solberg Airport, located at 39 Thor Solberg Road in Readington, New Jersey. This is not only the largest summertime New Jersey hot air balloon festival, but according to the website, it’s also the largest hot air balloon festival in North America. 100 balloons will take flight for both morning (6:30AM) and evening (6:30PM) mass ascensions. The festival, which is separate from the balloon rides and requires independent admission, will also include music, amusement rides, family-friendly entertainment, food, and more. Read on to learn all about New Jersey’s Festival of Ballooning, happening in Readington, New Jersey from July 29th through July 31st.

TRAVEL ・ 1 DAY AGO