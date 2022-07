This episode is sponsored by Nexo.io, Chainalysis and FTX US. Today, the Bitcoin energy debate is all about how much energy bitcoin mining consumes, and what percentage of that comes from renewable sources. Today’s guest Troy Cross argues that in the future, Bitcoin will be seen as a technology that actually enables the overall economy to move to cleaner, greener energy sources even beyond mining itself.

