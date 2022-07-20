ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vista, CA

Marathon Kitten Adoption Event in Playa Vista This Weekend

By Staff Report
westsidetoday.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, July 23, Wallis Annenberg PetSpace will host Feline Frenzy, a marathon kitten adoption event at their Playa Vista campus. “With a goal of finding forever homes for 50 kittens, PetSpace will devote the entire day...

westsidetoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Exclusive: Shelter dog caged for weeks without walks bites volunteer

A shelter dog that had not been walked in nearly a month attacked a volunteer, leaving her with lifelong injuries, though as she explained to CBSLA, she blames Los Angeles Animal Services for not doing enough to control its stray animal population. “I wear this bracelet and it says, ‘Be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Things to Do This Weekend: An Evening at LA Zoo

Zoo Friday Nights: Our fascination with the fabulous furry denizens of the Los Angeles County Zoo and Botanical Gardens? That's an everlasting emotion, but what isn't so everlasting? A limited-time event series, one that gives people the chance to call upon the animal park as the sun bids us farewell. The 2022 Zoo Friday Nights are coming to a close — the final one is on July 29 — meaning your chance to enjoy a different side of the destination is ending, too, at least for the time being. Don't howl or roar; just secure your entry now, if you love critters, tunes, adult libations, and educational pop-ups, too.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
manisteenews.com

20 photos of LA in the 1920s

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Giggster combed historical archives to assemble a collection of pictures that exemplify life in Los Angeles during the 1920s.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
City
Playa Vista, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Vista, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Vista, CA
Lifestyle
beverlypress.com

WeHo reminds pet owners about free licensing

The city of West Hollywood is spreading the word about the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control’s Pet Licensing Amnesty program, which allows people to economically renew pet licenses. The DACC is waiving late fees for renewed or new licenses from Aug. 1-Oct. 31. All dogs...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Brad Paisley to headline ‘Boots & Brews’ in SCV

In its return to Santa Clarita, this year’s Boots & Brews Country Music Festival will be the biggest yet, organizers said, with country music star Brad Paisley headlining. Beginning at 1 p.m. and going until 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3 — that’s Labor Day weekend — at Santa Clarita Central Park on Bouquet Canyon Road, guests can expect an afternoon and evening of what the event website calls a celebration of “good friends, cold beer and great country music.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Celebrity Waiter Raises Over $100,000 For SCV Senior Center

The annual Celebrity Waiter fundraiser at the Santa Clarita Valley Bella Vida Senior Center raised $160,000 for the senior citizens on Saturday. On Saturday, July 16, guests turned out in style to the SCV Senior Center in full costume with the theme “A Night in Hollywood.”. The outdoor courtyard...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

National Night Out Coming Up

The community is preparing for National Night Out, an annual event when the public can meet and speak with emergency responders and other safety personnel. With the recent divisions between law enforcement and the public, this night gives community members the chance to get to know those who serve their area and officers/deputies get a chance to have conversations in a relaxed forum.
GLENDALE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marathon#Kitten#Essentials#Pet Lover#Cat Rescue Adoption#Feline Frenzy
Eater

Ritzy Pasadena Steakhouse Finally Reopens After Two-Year Pandemic Hiatus

The Royce, a high-end wood-fired steakhouse set inside the Langham in Pasadena, reopens for dinner this Friday, July 22, after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Behind the stoves is chef Jorge Delgado who is executing a classic chophouse menu complete with wedge salads, roasted bone marrow, and a slew of steaks sourced domestically and internationally.
PASADENA, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

‘Rubio’ making his way into Altadena

Artists Victor Ving and Lisa Beggs are traveling around the United States, literally making their mark on the cities they visit. Up next is Altadena. On July 22, Altadenans will formally welcome Rubio, a life-sized, photo-realistic painted bear on the side of Grocery Outlet. “Rubio” will continuously guard a massive...
ALTADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Just Peachy: The Donut Man's Famous Peach Treats Are Back

July can be so scorchy that finding signs of change, and observing the flow of time and the march of the seasons, can sometimes be something of a challenge. But if you're in Southern California, you can locate those annual rites that tell us August is on approach. It might be the huge sunflowers at local farms reaching full burst-a-tude, or events like a Tomato Tasting Happy Hour, which is yummily popping up in Highland Park.
GLENDORA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
californiaexaminer.net

The Big Rent Increase in California Next Month

Hello from the Essential California newsletter, and happy Thursday! Thursday, July 21, is today. I’m Liam Dillon, and I cover housing affordability as a metro reporter. I have some information you can use this morning about housing. Tenants all over California may have already gotten a notice that says...
CALIFORNIA STATE
brentwoodnewsla.com

Popular Malibu Seafood Restaurant Opens in Grand Central Market

Malibu’s own Broad Street Oyster Company has opened a new location, a stall at the venerable Grand Central Market in Downtown Los Angeles as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The restaurant chain was founded by Christopher Tompkins as a “seafood-centric mobile raw bar” and their website asks playfully “Have you ever wanted to join a secret society of hard-partying, oyster-shucking pirates?” The restaurant is well known for its lobster rolls, seafood tower and fresh oysters, caviar service and tuna tartare. You can also find dishes like sea urchin spaghetti, crispy octopus, cioppino, and even a classic burger or Baja-style tacos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Corner Bakery to Open New Store

Corner Bakery will open a new cafe next week at 10759 West Pico Boulevard alongside several popular businesses, and walking distance from many single home dwellings and multi-unit residences. The 3,000 square foot location will offer 116 seats including limited outdoor seating options. “We’re excited to bring another cafe into...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

IGL Nails changing the nail industry

Brittany Golden, founder and CEO of IGL Nails in Long Beach, joined us live to discuss the success of her nail business and how she is changing the nail industry. Visit IGL Nails’ website for more information or follow on Instagram. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning...
LONG BEACH, CA
westsidetoday.com

Local Thai Restaurant Offering Outdoor Dining Experience

Ayara Thai in Westchester offering Moo Krata on Thursdays. Through the month of July, Ayara Thai is holding a special dinner called Moo Krata which is described on their website as a “uniquely Thai eating experience. Heated by Thai-style binchotan charcoal, the raised dome is similar to a Korean BBQ grill, and the curved edge is a soup hotpot similar to Shabu. It’s one of our family’s favorite meals together.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

9 Delectable Bakeries to Know in South Los Angeles

With so many respected dessert shops in Los Angeles, it’s easy to choose a trusted pie or cobbler maker, cake spot, and bakery. But as some businesses consistently nab accolades, South LA bakeries are often overlooked, even though many have been operating for 20 years or more. One historic South Central bakery started churning out baked goods in 1956.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Mountain lion found dead on 101 Freeway struck by vehicle

LOS ANGELES - A mountain lion was killed after it was struck by a vehicle on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills. According to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, the mountain lion was struck by a vehicle around 2 a.m. July 18 between the DeSoto and Winnetka Avenue exits.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy