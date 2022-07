Click here to read the full article. Brian Laundrie wanted people to believe that he killed Gabby Petito because she was badly injured. The contents of his notebook, which authorities found near his remains in a Florida swamp last October — and which the FBI announced in January included a confession — have been shared by the Laundrie family attorney, according to NBC News New York. The photos show a multi-page suicide note, still legible after being underwater for several weeks. In what reads like a romanticized fantasy of a mercy killing, Laundrie explains that he and Petito had been rushing back...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO