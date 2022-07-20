Pitt County names new chief financial officer, deputy county manager

An East Carolina University graduate and Pitt County employee since 2018 has been appointed to oversee the county’s dollars and cents effective Sunday.

Pitt County tax administrator Sam Croom will be the county’s deputy county manager/chief financial officer effective July 24. His appointment was announced at Monday’s Pitt County Board of Commissioners meeting. Croom was appointed tax administrator in 2018 and would go on to serve as assistant county manager of revenue and growth, a news release from the county said.