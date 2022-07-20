Weather in northwest Orange County for Wednesday, July 20, 2022

High surf and rip currents were the watchwords this week as the National Weather Service issued a high surf advisory for beaches from San Diego to Ventura counties through Thursday morning. NB Indy photographer Lawrence Sherwin was at The Wedge at the end of the Balboa Peninsula on Wednesday and...
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
The 86th annual Flight of Newport Beach sailing race took place on Sunday, July 17, with over 100 sailors represented in three classes: Harbor 20’s, ILCA and RS Tera. The race started near the Newport Pavilion in cloudy conditions with light to medium wind. As the race progressed, the wind became shifty and irregular with lots of puffs. By the end of the race, the wind filled in and the sun was out for a perfect conclusion to a fun-filled race.
The power went out just before 3 a.m. this morning, and came back just before 6 a.m. Southern California Edison’s current outage page confirmed that the power outage was due to “repair” so it was not scheduled. A physical survey showed that the outage extended from about...
The Newport Beach Animal Shelter took a significant step in the completion of its new building when the Friends of Newport Beach Animal Shelter (FONBAS) held a “Topping Off” ceremony on Monday, July 18 to commemorate the placement of the highest beam on the new animal shelter under construction on Riverside Drive.
The Long Beach Camerata Singers will return to the stage for the 2022-2023 season, with a schedule of 5 self-produced concerts plus 2 engagements with the Long Beach Symphony Orchestra. The Long Beach Camerata Singers will also debut its new professional chamber group; The Catalyst Ensemble. Both ensembles will be led by Grammy-award winning Artistic Director, Dr. James K. Bass.
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will welcome the Vice President of Human Resources of ECOS/Earth Friendly Products Jennifer Lollino as our guest speaker at the August Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, August 9 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. ECOS VP of HR Jennifer Lollino will give an overview of the “High-Road Employer Practices” used at ECOS, one of Cypress’ major employers. Jennifer Lollino has 25 years of Human Resources experience across a variety of industries including manufacturing, distribution, technology, not-for-profit and professional services.
The Newport Beach Police Department conducted a traffic safety operation on Saturday, July 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Newport Beach Police Department’s Traffic Division and Peninsula Enforcement Team (PET) partnered together in a joint operation to address any unsafe e-bike traffic with heavy enforcement as well as education.
The City of Garden Grove closes out its 2022 Outdoor Movie Series with a free showing of a 2021 American superhero film based on Marvel Comics, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (PG-13), on Friday, August 5. The movie will begin at 8:30 p.m., in Garden Grove Park, located at 9301 Westminster Boulevard.
Like opossums and raccoons, coyotes have adapted over the years to suburban life throughout California and the nation. While Lakewood doesn’t have the level of coyote problems of many communities near foothills or large open spaces, coyotes can venture into residential areas and become problematic, especially if people are feeding them (intentionally or unintentionally) by leaving pet food out overnight, tree fruit on the ground, or trash unsecured.
Last year, I wrote an editorial about my concerns that the dysfunction on the Los Alamitos Unified School District (LAUSD) board of education and their agenda with ethnic studies, social justice standards, and socially inclusive instruction that many believe include critical race theory (CRT) could lead to reputational damage, declining enrollment, and ultimately hurt our property values. I was ridiculed by a vocal minority, angered that I dared to criticize our own school district. They shouted the false claim that there is no CRT in the ethnic studies curriculum, despite evidence to the contrary.
Placentia’s 12-and-under all-stars after winning the super regional title. (Photo courtesy Placentia Pony Baseball). Placentia Bronco’s 12-and-under all-stars finished an undefeated run at the super regionals in Jurupa Valley defeating Tecolote Red of San Diego 4-2 Tuesday night. Placentia won its first three games before wrapping up the...
The Buena Park Library District will be undergoing an essential plumbing repair and a complete replacement of its heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. The plumbing repair will replace a waste line that serves the main restrooms and will improve drainage, reducing toilet and sink backups. The current HVAC system contains mostly original components from the 1969 library building. It is running at a reduced capacity due to equipment failure and is inefficient, resulting in high energy and water usage. It is necessary to proactively complete these projects to avoid a critical failure later.
Back for a second year, the Candlelight Open Air: Songs from Magical Movie Soundtracks features a live, multi-sensory, outdoor musical experience over 1,000 flickering candles amongst the sunset on the rooftop pool deck at the JW Marriott, Anaheim Resort on July 27-28. Enjoy magical music favorites played by string quartet,...
