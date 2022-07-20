ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marugame Udon Stirs Up Plans for Fourth Bay Area Location

By Post By: Nadine Blanco
 2 days ago
Photo: Facebook / MARUGAME UDON

Marugame Udon recently opened their third location in San Ramon, where you may still see a line forming outside of the store and into the walkway at City Center Bishop Ranch (but not to worry, some Yelpers say the line moves relatively fast these days). And if you’ve been driving up from South Bay just to curb your craving for Curry Nikutama, just know that soon you won’t have to.

Marugame Udon announced plans to open a store in Santa Clara at Westfield Valley Fair. Representatives for Marugame Udon USA confirmed with What Now San Francisco this week that they are scheduled to open in early 2023, hopefully by the end of January if all goes according to plan.

Westfield Valley Fair has welcomed a host of brand new tenants over the past couple of years, as part of a $1.1 billion expansion plan that sought to revitalize the shopping center with the best of reatil, dining and entertainment. New dining options include Eataly, Salt & Straw, Shake Shack, as well as the debut of the Asian Food Collection that includes 10 Asian eateries and snack shops anchored by iCHiNA.

Marugame Udon is also a highly-anticipated opening at the mall and will serve to satisfy a very niche craving for Japanese noodles other than ramen. Specializing in udon noodles and tempura dishes, Marugame’s California menus feature Sanuki style udon noodles in soups and sauces, served hot or cold.

There are also savory rice and noodle bowls, as well as tempura chicken, shrimp, squid, and more. The headquarters for the Japanese fast-food chain is based in Kobe, Japan, where it is known as Marugame Seimen.

With almost 800 locations throughout Japan, there are also over 200 additional restaurants across the globe and counting, especially when it comes to the Golden State. “Marugame Udon targets areas in California because there are so many great places to showcase our brand and we have a lot of fans here. We expect to continue to grow in the Bay Area and other parts of the state where we see a high concentration of our core guests who love our handmade Sanuki style udon,” says Alonzo Cudd, head of marketing for the brand.

For more information, visit www.marugameudon.com.

Comments / 0

 

San Francisco's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

