"Defense wins championships" is an adage that can still ring true in the modern NFL even though offensive stars routinely earn Most Valuable Player honors these days. All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt is widely considered the best overall player on the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into training camp, but it was second-year running back Najee Harris who was recently named a potential team MVP for the upcoming season. Even if Harris somehow flirts with receiving 500 touches between Week 1 and early January, though, the playoff hopes of the 2022 Steelers will probably live and die on the performances of their defense.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO