Opinion | Wood column: Jim Thorpe finally gets his gold medals

Last week, Jim Thorpe was reinstated as the sole winner of the 1912 Olympic pentathlon and decathlon that were held in Stockholm, Sweden. His performance 110 years ago was so dominating that King Gustav V of the host country proclaimed him “the greatest athlete in the world.” His closest competitors were several hundred points behind even though Thorpe had to compete in mismatched shoes he got out of a trash can after his own track shoes were stolen.

Thorpe, a Native American, returned to a ticker-tape parade in New York only to have his gold medals stripped for violation of Olympic amateurism rules. Thorpe had played some summer baseball for Rocky Mount of the Eastern Carolina League earning expense money, as little as $2 a game, while still a student at the Carlisle Indian Industrial School in Pennsylvania. This was in 1909-10, and it was a regular practice for college boys to play professionally to earn some money, except the other boys always used aliases. Thorpe used his real name, and he was punished for his honesty. His letter of appeal was rejected by the Amateur Athletic Union and and the International Olympic Committee and all his awards taken, but Thorpe said, “At least they couldn’t strip me of the King’s words.”