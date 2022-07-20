Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

By Jessica Dine
ForConstructionPros.com
 2 days ago

The Associated Press

Ryder Named 2022 Top Green Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it has been named as a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. This award recognizes the 75 leading third-party logistics providers that demonstrate a deep commitment to efficiency and sustainability. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220720005114/en/ Ryder named a “Green Supply Chain Partner” in the annual Inbound Logistics “G75” special section for the 14th consecutive year. (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
Entrepreneur

Why a Purpose-Driven Business Is the Real Key to Success

Last year, I went to our board with the idea of joining the 1% Pledge, a global movement to support our community investments and philanthropy. The big idea is to pledge 1% of our employee's time, 1% of our products and capabilities, 1% of our profits and 1% of our entire equity. Our goal as the first Canadian public company to launch this major initiative, is to inspire, educate and empower all companies to leverage their assets for good.
ADVOCACY
TechRadar

Automating your document workflows

Running a small business has never been easy, but SMBs are now under more pressure than ever before. The lingering impacts of COVID-19 and the associated lockdowns continue to be felt, which - combined with a rising cost of living and general uncertainty - come together to create a challenging environment.
TECHNOLOGY
CoinDesk

DeFi Analytics Manager Zapper Adds NFT and DAO Dashboards

Crypto startup Zapper is growing its on-chain analytics platform with the addition of non-fungible token (NFT) and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) dashboards, the company announced. The integrations, which mark the launch of “Zapper v2,” or second version, add to the platform’s already extensive decentralized finance (DeFi) dashboards for which the...
SOFTWARE
NewsBreak
Economy
crowdfundinsider.com

Jupiter Exchange Secures $5M in Funding for Publicly Available Alternative Asset Exchange

Jupiter Exchange, an alternative asset exchange using fractional NFT technology, announced that it has closed on a $5 million seed funding round “led by White Hilt Capital.”. Jupiter curates iconic objects and makes fractional ownership “available to anyone through its digital marketplace and exchange.”. Loren Dealy Mahler, CEO...
MARKETS
puneet

Why Cybersecurity Is Vital: A Strategic Perspective

Businesses big and small benefit greatly from modern technology. However, modern technology comes with its own unique set of challenges. In particular, defending your digital infrastructure from malware and hackers is a challenge. Every day, people seem to cook up new ways to steal data or sabotage businesses.
ForConstructionPros.com

Does A Labor Strike in Chicago Signal Big Changes for Industry?

The local Chicago 150 chapter International Union of Operating Engineers went on strike almost two months ago. Since it went into effect, municipal construction projects of varying sizes have been delayed or put on hold entirely due to the halt in material production. Simultaneously, the men and women of the union went to the picket lines, sacrificing the regular pay they depend upon. This all in response to what their leadership describes as "unfair labor practices" by the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association (CAAPA), a consortium made up of the 3 separate companies Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials, and Lafarge Holcim, which collectively operate 35 quarries across Illinois.
CHICAGO, IL
ForConstructionPros.com

Rental Software Evolves for Web Commerce and Supply Chain Constraints

Business software and e-commerce tools aimed specifically at the rental industry are making important leaps in sophistication—the leap to the cloud, the leap to artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid evolution in supply chain management sophistication. Here, we catch up with leadership of Point of Rental, Quipli and e-commerce upstart...
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Cofounder and CEO of climate technology company eAgronom uses 'farmers first' mindset to drive innovation and lower barriers to sustainable agriculture

Robin Saluoks is cofounder and CEO of eAgronom, a climate technology company based in Estonia that helps farmers break into sustainable production. In a recent interview with Insider, Saluoks gave us a bird's eye view of his company's journey and his approach to driving innovation. This article is part of...
AGRICULTURE
HackerNoon

The Highest Paying Jobs in Cyber Security

The cyber security industry continues to grow in size and scope. It is excellent news for individuals looking to work in this sector. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, demand for cyber security professionals is set to grow by more than 20% by 2024. As evident, there are and...
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Green Tech: Implementing Blockchain in the Fight Against Climate Change

In the wake of increasingly erratic and devastating natural disasters, a worldwide focus on climate change and the development of preventative measures has become a global priority. The struggle to tackle climate change is one of the defining characteristics of the 21st century. Another defining characteristic is the development of increasingly complex and ground-breaking technologies. These two key elements of this generation, whilst predominantly explored separately, can be combined in order to further the global handling of the climate emergency. Blockchain technology, which functions as a shared ledger for tracking and sharing assets and transactions, has been praised for its facilitation of a more secure, accessible, and transparent approach for the business and private sectors. Although blockchain technology is usually associated with and applied to the business sector, this technology can actually prove an extremely useful tool in the battle against climate change, especially in a European context.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

Fonoa raises $60M to automate tax compliance for global companies like Uber and Zoom

Founded out of Dublin, Ireland, in 2019, Fonoa targets digital services companies that operate globally, automating many of the processes involved in managing sales tax, VAT, and goods and service tax (GST) wherever the company sells its wares. Among Fonoa’s services is tax ID validation, which lets Fonoa’s customers instantly...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

New DOT panel to focus on deploying automation in transportation

The U.S. Department of Transportation is creating a board that will make recommendations on transportation innovation, with automation and workforce growth envisioned as core issues. Plans for the Transforming Transportation Advisory Committee (TTAC) were detailed in a public notice on Tuesday. The TTAC charter will be effective for two years...
TRAFFIC
Defense One

New Top Coastie Wants More Data Tools to Help Leaders Make Decisions

The Coast Guard’s new commandant wants its leaders to use more data systems in operations to improve decision-making, even as the service contends with culture challenges and reports of harassment. In her first hearing before Congress since taking command June 1, Adm. Linda Fagan said one of her priorities...
MILITARY
Fast Company

Leaders: Get ready for the ‘Great Reengagement’

What’s the biggest opportunity for human resources this year? In a recent survey of 500 HR leaders, our peers had a definitive answer: engagement. It’s one of many reasons the Great Resignation or the Great Reevaluation has evolved into the Great Reengagement. It’s a more proactive approach to minimizing the impact that nearly 5 million people quitting their jobs is having on the workforce and, quite frankly, the world. Now we’re talking about the root cause versus the result. It clicks, right?
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE

