Final Two Candidates For UK PM To Be Decided

By AFP News
 2 days ago
The final two candidates to become UK prime minister will be decided Wednesday, with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt battling it out with frontrunner Rishi Sunak. Former finance minister Sunak was only two votes short of securing his place in the final two after Tuesday's voting, but...

Liz Truss
Penny Mordaunt
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Liberal Democrats#Uk#Conservative#British Asian#Lbc Radio
U.K.
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

