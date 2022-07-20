Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

ForConstructionPros.com
 2 days ago

www.forconstructionpros.com

HackerNoon

How Agricultural Holdings and Farmers Can Use Drones for Precision Agriculture

Can you recall Bill Gates’s comment saying that “if your business is not on the Internet, then your business will be out of business”? The same will soon be said about agriculture and the use of technologies in that industry. If you have never taken aerial photographs of your farm and water you crop by eye, you don’t have a farm. Of course, it does exist, but you don’t use even a third of its potential.
ForConstructionPros.com

Does A Labor Strike in Chicago Signal Big Changes for Industry?

The local Chicago 150 chapter International Union of Operating Engineers went on strike almost two months ago. Since it went into effect, municipal construction projects of varying sizes have been delayed or put on hold entirely due to the halt in material production. Simultaneously, the men and women of the union went to the picket lines, sacrificing the regular pay they depend upon. This all in response to what their leadership describes as "unfair labor practices" by the Chicago Area Aggregate Producers Association (CAAPA), a consortium made up of the 3 separate companies Lehigh Hanson, Vulcan Materials, and Lafarge Holcim, which collectively operate 35 quarries across Illinois.
yankodesign.com

Eco-sustainable pods can be a workspace in the middle of nature

Having an enclosed space in the middle of a forest may be a dream come true for some people. I wouldn’t want to live there of course but it would be a good place to get away every once in a while and breathe in nature, literally. And if the said space is eco-sustainable and made from sustainable materials, that is definitely a plus, or rather a requirement. If you could bring said space outside of the forest to the concrete jungle, then that would be an ideal product.
Nature.com

Photoenzymes for radical C"“C coupling

General catalytic methods for free radical-mediated asymmetric transformations have long eluded synthetic organic chemists. Now, NAD(P)H-dependent ketoreductases are repurposed and engineered as highly efficient photoenzymes to catalyse asymmetric radical C"“C couplings. Radical reactions have found important applications spanning all disciplines of chemical synthesis. In small-molecule chemistry, radical-mediated carbon"“carbon bond...
BBC

Hull: Saltend rare earth magnets factory gets government cash support

A £145m factory near Hull which will make materials for magnets used in electric cars and wind turbines is to receive government support. The plant, which will process rare earth materials at Saltend, will be the first in the UK and the second largest of its type outside China.
techeblog.com

Microsoft Project AirSim Turns to the Metaverse for Autonomous Drone AI Training

Microsoft Project AirSim turns to the metaverse for autonomous drone AI training, or in other words, a virtual world that mimics the physics in a realistic three-dimensional environment. These autonomous drones are piloted by artificial intelligence in a controlled environment, making it far safer than training them with human pilots in a city.
Phys.org

Deep learning for new alloys

When is something more than just the sum of its parts? Alloys show such synergy. Steel, for instance, revolutionized industry by taking iron, adding a little carbon and making an alloy much stronger than either of its components. Supercomputer simulations are helping scientists discover new types of alloys, called high-entropy...
TechCrunch

Putting Robots to Work

We’ve seen the demos and the viral videos, but moving from research to real world is its own complex journey. The CEOs of Boston Dynamics and Sarcos will discuss the process of bringing their robots to market, from pilot testing to scaling manufacturing.
ForConstructionPros.com

Rental Software Evolves for Web Commerce and Supply Chain Constraints

Business software and e-commerce tools aimed specifically at the rental industry are making important leaps in sophistication—the leap to the cloud, the leap to artificial intelligence (AI) and rapid evolution in supply chain management sophistication. Here, we catch up with leadership of Point of Rental, Quipli and e-commerce upstart...
Nature.com

AI baby, post-quantum algorithms and food transport emissions

The latest science news, in brief. You have full access to this article via your institution. Inspired by research into how infants learn, computer scientists have created a program that can pick up simple physical rules about the behaviour of objects — and express surprise when the objects seem to violate those rules (L. S. Piloto et al. Nature Hum. Behav. https://doi.org/h4qp; 2022).
dailyhodl.com

Symmetry Protocol Releases Solana’s First Asset Management Infra

DeFi protocol Symmetry has released the first on-chain asset management infrastructure on Solana, called Symmetry Engine, announced on Twitter on Tuesday. Symmetry Engine is a collection of SDKs that lets developers build asset management applications on-chain, as well as gain access to zero price impact and zero slippage liquidity. The...
TechCrunch

Robotics and AI are going from cage to stage

Milo Werner is a new general partner at MIT’s The Engine, an accelerator and fund focused on “tough tech.” Joyce Sidopoulos is a co-founder of MassRobotics, a community and advocacy group for the sector’s startup ecosystem. And Pieter Abbeel is a professor at UC Berkeley and the co-founder of Covariant, which is designing a new generation of warehouse robots (he also just won the ACM Prize — belated congratulations, Pieter).
itechpost.com

Video Conferencing Equipment

Nowadays, video conferencing has long ceased to be an attribute and prerogative of big business and big politics. Its use is already widely practiced in medicine, education, science, military affairs, and even in courts. If you believe the research of psychologists, the perception of information during personal communication reaches eighty...
TheSpoon

Forget Sidewalk Robots or Drones. In the Future, Food Could Travel to Your Home in Underground Pipes

Why use a drone or sidewalk delivery robot to bring packages to your house when you can have them delivered directly to your kitchen via a series of tubes?. No, I’m not referring to Ted Stevens’ imagining of the Internet or a plotline from a Steampunk novel, but one startup’s vision of an underground delivery network that would send packages hurling towards their end destination at speeds of up to 75 miles per hour.
