India Plans $10 Billion Electric Bus Contract to Curb Emissions

We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 3 HOURS AGO