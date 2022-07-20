ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India Plans $10 Billion Electric Bus Contract to Curb Emissions

By Archana Chaudhary
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState-controlled Convergence Energy Services Ltd. is planning a $10-billion tender for 50,000 electric buses...

www.bloomberg.com

electrek.co

How solid state EV batteries could cut emissions by up to 39%

Solid state batteries have the potential to reduce the carbon footprint of EV batteries by up to 39% compared with liquid lithium-ion batteries, according to the Brussels-based campaign group Transport and Environment (T&E). Transport & Environment (T&E) commissioned research from Minviro, a London-based company that specializes in raw material life-cycle...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

New Electric SUV Will Help Ford Deliver 2 Million EVs By 2026

Ford's EV push is forging ahead at an increasingly rapid rate. In June, it sold 4,353 electric vehicles in the United States, a 76.6% increase over June 2021. Thanks to the Mustang Mach-E, the popular E-Transit that is about to be slapped with a big price hike, and F-150 Lightning, Ford was only behind Tesla in US EV sales in June.
CARS
electrek.co

Hyundai plans a new small electric car for less than $20,000

Hyundai has confirmed that it joined the race to build a new small electric car for less than $20,000. However, it sounds like only European markets might get access to it. One of the biggest complaints about electric vehicles remains their prices. They are unattainable for most consumers, even with subsidies.
CARS
Benzinga

Blue Bird Launches Energy Services For School Bus Fleets

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ: BLBD) has launched its Blue Bird Energy Services business to accelerate the electrification of the student transportation industry. The service will provide turnkey charging infrastructure solutions for electric school bus fleets. BLBD builds a full range of electric school buses that can carry a maximum of...
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

TransPod Debuts the FluxJet, a First-in-the-World Vehicle for Ultra-High-Speed Transportation at over 1000 km/h

TransPod, the startup that is building the world’s leading ultra-high-speed ground transportation system (the TransPod Line ) to disrupt and redefine passenger and cargo transportation, unveiled the FluxJet, an industry-defining innovation that transforms the way we live, work, and travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220721005004/en/ Based on groundbreaking innovations in propulsion and fossil-fuel-free clean energy systems, the FluxJet is a fully electric vehicle that is effectively a hybrid between an aircraft and a train. Featuring technological leaps in contactless power transmission and a new field of physics called veillance flux, the FluxJet travels in...
TRAFFIC
CNBC

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

Students build electric vehicle that captures carbon as it drives

In electric vehicle (EV) news, a student team from the Eindhoven University of Technology has managed to develop a prototype electric passenger car that removes and stores carbon dioxide from the air as it rolls down the road. Designed with the aim of capturing more CO2 than is emitted during the full lifecycle of the vehicle, this vehicle would significantly improve the lifetime carbon footprint of producing and running EVs over their lifetimes.
CARS
freightwaves.com

Despite net-zero push, trucking industry heavily reliant on diesel

In 2021, the Biden administration announced a plan to reduce the use of fossil fuels by switching American drivers to greener technologies like electric vehicles — all part of a much greater plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. This includes the push toward a greener transportation industry — the largest source of emissions.
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Video: Airbus’ retro-looking open fan engine design could cut CO2 emissions

We all know that aviation is one of the most CO2 emitting industries, and there are various efforts to reduce the industry’s emissions or reduce them to zero. As the latest part of these efforts, Airbus and CFM International are collaborating to flight test CFM’s novel open fan engine architecture, which looks like an old propeller engine but is able to increase the engine capacity while reducing CO2 emissions.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Bloomberg

Ford Cutting 8,000 Jobs to Fund EV Investments

Ford Motor Co. is preparing to cut as many as 8,000 jobs in the coming weeks as the automaker tries to boost profits to fund its push into the electric-vehicle market, according to people familiar with the plan. Bloomberg's Keith Naughton speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: The Close." (Source: Bloomberg)
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Australia’s Soil Carbon Pioneer Sees an Offset Fortune in Dirt

There are billions of dollars to be made from capturing emissions in Australia’s dirt, according to the only developer to have been awarded national offset credits for using the land management technology. AgriProve is seeking to install carbon farming projects across an area almost the size of Cuba and...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

Volvo Car Sees 2022 Sales Flat-to-Lower on Supply Disruption

Volvo Car AB said retail sales this year will be flat or slightly lower than 2021 after semiconductor shortages and Covid lockdowns continued to weigh on production in the second quarter. Retail sales declined 27% in the three months through June as Covid lockdowns in China and persistent supply-chain lags...
RETAIL
MarketRealist

The Five Best-Paying Jobs in Oil and Gas Production

Working in oil and gas production can be lucrative, whether you're in an entry-level or management position. What are the best-paying jobs in the sector? What qualifications do you need?. Article continues below advertisement. The world may be shifting from fossil fuels to renewable solar and wind energy, but economies...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

US Business Activity Contracts in July to 47.5

The S&P Global flash composite measure fell 4.8 points in July as US business activity contracted for the first time in more than two years. Michael McKee breaks down the numbers on Bloomberg Television. (Source: Bloomberg)
MARKETS
Bloomberg

Dow Will 'Slow Something Down' If Europe Cuts Natural-Gas Use

Dow Inc. said it will have to curb some of its operations in Europe if the region reduces its natural gas use in response to Russian supply cuts. “We are looking at it from a standpoint of maintaining the business in Europe and trying to keep everything running in the event of a curtailment,” Chief Executive Officer Jim Fitterling said in an earnings call. “But that would mean that we’d have to slow something down.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY

